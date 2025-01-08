Gas to green electricity for site of Forfar’s famous Station Park tank?

Do you remember the gasometer which stood beside the Station Park home of Forfar Athletic?

The massive tank on Carseview Road overlooked the Loons’ ground from the west for decades.

It was demolished years ago – but now a 21st century energy bid has come forward for the empty site.

And instead of storing gas, the land is being earmarked for a 50MW battery energy bank of green electricity.

Vitali Energy has submitted a detailed planning application to Angus Council for the land beside the football ground car park.

A 30-page design statement from Neo Environmental Ltd sets out the battery energy storage system (BESS) proposal.

As well as The Loons, site neighbours include the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall just 10 metres away in Carseview Road Eco Park.

There are also a number of other units in the business park. Ready meal manufacturer Strathmore Foods sits opposite.

The site would feature 14 battery storage containers on concrete pad foundations.

There would also be a substation and to transformer units, as well as a compound housing switchgear and metering equipment.

It would be covered by a nine-camera CCTV security system and five-metre high acoustic fence.

The applicants say the site was selected for ease of connection to Lunanhead electricity substation, just over a kilometre away.

Angus Council will consider the BESS application in due course.