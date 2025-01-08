Gas to green electricity for site of Forfar’s famous Station Park tank?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gas to green electricity for site of Forfar’s famous Station Park tank?

Plans for a 50MW battery storage scheme have come forward for the site of a huge gasometer which was once a prominent feature beside the home of Forfar Athletic

By Graham Brown
Snow-clearing at Station Park in February 1978 with the Carseview Road gasometer in the background. Image: Tay Pix
Do you remember the gasometer which stood beside the Station Park home of Forfar Athletic?

The massive tank on Carseview Road overlooked the Loons’ ground from the west for decades.

It was demolished years ago – but now a 21st century energy bid has come forward for the empty site.

And instead of storing gas, the land is being earmarked for a 50MW battery energy bank of green electricity.

Vitali Energy has submitted a detailed planning application to Angus Council for the land beside the football ground car park.

The planned battery storage site is beside Forfar Athletic’s Station Park. Image: Google

A 30-page design statement from Neo Environmental Ltd sets out the battery energy storage system (BESS) proposal.

As well as The Loons, site neighbours include the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall just 10 metres away in Carseview Road Eco Park.

There are also a number of other units in the business park. Ready meal manufacturer Strathmore Foods sits opposite.

The site would feature 14 battery storage containers on concrete pad foundations.

There would also be a substation and to transformer units, as well as a compound housing switchgear and metering equipment.

It would be covered by a nine-camera CCTV security system and five-metre high acoustic fence.

The applicants say the site was selected for ease of connection to Lunanhead electricity substation, just over a kilometre away.

Angus Council will consider the BESS application in due course.

