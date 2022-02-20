Possible sale of Arbroath Men’s Shed base leaves group fearing for long-term future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath Men’s Shed fears a cloud of uncertainty is looming over its long-term future.

Angus Council is considering off-loading the loss-making Arbroath Business Centre where the successful group has its home.

In May 2020, the Men’s Shed secured a 25-year community asset transfer (CAT) lease from the council for workshop units at the Dens Road site.

And the thriving set-up has hopes of investing and expanding there.

But the bombshell prospect of a new owner coming in has left the group nervous over its future.

Despite council assurance, the terms of the existing CAT deal offers them protection.

Men’s Shed treasurer Steve Charlton said: “If a developer comes in here, there’s no knowing what could happen.”

Town success story

The Arbroath group was set up in 2016 at Hospitalfield and later moved to the business centre.

But satisfaction over securing a long lease was diluted after councillors decided to double the £500-per annum rent they offered.

The group has forged strong links with schools and community groups.

It runs throughout the week and regularly has around 10-15 men of all ages working on a variety of projects.

Those have included the frame for a ten-foot unicorn created by the town’s Woolly Workers yarnbombing group, as well as the Christmas tree the knitters clothed in 300 woollen squares at Arbroath seafront.

Steve said: “We’ve started pop-up shops in the High Street and have been quite successful.

“That’s helped get the name of the Men’s Shed out there and we have a lot of interesting projects on the go.

“There are new people coming to the shed all the time.

“It’s not just about the work we do, it’s about wellbeing and giving men something to get rewarding to involved in.

“I’m not sure the wider benefits the Men’s Shed brings are always fully appreciated.”

Future plans

The business centre has offices and workshop space.

But occupancy is low and the overall development is running at a loss of around £40,000 a year.

Steve said a note of interest for a second CAT bid to take over the rest of the workshop units is with the council.

“This is an ideal place for us,” he said.

“We’ve got plans for solar panels and other changes, and we’ve got money to invest.

“And there is just nothing else available in Arbroath because you would always be competing with developers.

“But this has left us in a difficult situation.

“There’s a one-year break clause in the lease so what happens if someone buys the place and gives us 12 months to get out?

“We just don’t have the security to plan for the future.

“We’d hope the council will recognise the value of the Men’s Shed, for those who attend it and the wider community.

“Some councils are fantastic and others just seem to tolerate the Men’s Shed.

“From our experience, Angus are not really that good.”

Angus Council’s response

A council spokesperson said: “The sale of Arbroath Business Centre is being explored as an option.

“Any future sales of the Arbroath Business Centre will not affect their legal right to occupy Arbroath Men’s Shed, with any new purchaser having a legal responsibility to honour all existing leases within the building.”