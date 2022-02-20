Possible sale of Arbroath Men’s Shed base leaves group fearing for long-term future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Possible sale of Arbroath Men’s Shed base leaves group fearing for long-term future

By Graham Brown
February 20 2022, 8.15am
Arbroath Men's Shed president Doug Masson and treasurer Steve Charlton at the Dens Road workshop. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Arbroath Men's Shed president Doug Masson and treasurer Steve Charlton at the Dens Road workshop.

Arbroath Men’s Shed fears a cloud of uncertainty is looming over its long-term future.

Angus Council is considering off-loading the loss-making Arbroath Business Centre where the successful group has its home.

In May 2020, the Men’s Shed secured a 25-year community asset transfer (CAT) lease from the council for workshop units at the Dens Road site.

And the thriving set-up has hopes of investing and expanding there.

Arbroath Men'S sHED
Ewan McGinnis at the CNC Machine. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

But the bombshell prospect of a new owner coming in has left the group nervous over its future.

Despite council assurance, the terms of the existing CAT deal offers them protection.

Men’s Shed treasurer Steve Charlton said: “If a developer comes in here, there’s no knowing what could happen.”

Town success story

The Arbroath group was set up in 2016 at Hospitalfield and later moved to the business centre.

But satisfaction over securing a long lease was diluted after councillors decided to double the £500-per annum rent they offered.

The group has forged strong links with schools and community groups.

Arbroath Men's Shjed
The Shed is a local success story. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It runs throughout the week and regularly has around 10-15 men of all ages working on a variety of projects.

Those have included the frame for a ten-foot unicorn created by the town’s Woolly Workers yarnbombing group, as well as the Christmas tree the knitters clothed in 300 woollen squares at Arbroath seafront.

Steve said: “We’ve started pop-up shops in the High Street and have been quite successful.

Arbroath Men's Shed
George Russell wood turning at the Men’s Shed. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“That’s helped get the name of the Men’s Shed out there and we have a lot of interesting projects on the go.

“There are new people coming to the shed all the time.

“It’s not just about the work we do, it’s about wellbeing and giving men something to get rewarding to involved in.

“I’m not sure the wider benefits the Men’s Shed brings are always fully appreciated.”

Future plans

The business centre has offices and workshop space.

But occupancy is low and the overall development is running at a loss of around £40,000 a year.

Steve said a note of interest for a second CAT bid to take over the rest of the workshop units is with the council.

Arbroath business centre
Angus Council is considering the future of Arbroath Business Centre. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“This is an ideal place for us,” he said.

“We’ve got plans for solar panels and other changes, and we’ve got money to invest.

“And there is just nothing else available in Arbroath because you would always be competing with developers.

“But this has left us in a difficult situation.

“There’s a one-year break clause in the lease so what happens if someone buys the place and gives us 12 months to get out?

Arbroath Men's Shed
President Doug Masson and treasurer Steve Charlton at the Arbroath Men’s Shed. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We just don’t have the security to plan for the future.

“We’d hope the council will recognise the value of the Men’s Shed, for those who attend it and the wider community.

“Some councils are fantastic and others just seem to tolerate the Men’s Shed.

“From our experience, Angus are not really that good.”

Angus Council’s response

A council spokesperson said: “The sale of Arbroath Business Centre is being explored as an option.

“Any future sales of the Arbroath Business Centre will not affect their legal right to occupy Arbroath Men’s Shed, with any new purchaser having a legal responsibility to honour all existing leases within the building.”

