Woolly Workers create 10-foot knitted Arbroath Christmas tree with needles of a different kind

By Graham Brown
December 2 2021, 12.13pm Updated: December 2 2021, 12.15pm
Arbroath's Woolly Workers have completed the spectacular knitted Christmas tree. Pic: Paul Smith.

A colourful cosy Christmas tree has appeared at Arbroath’s seafront.

In a project involving needles of a different kind, the Angus town’s Woolly Workers have created the magnificent ten-foot tree from hundreds of knitted squares.

It’s the latest spectacular effort from the crafty group.

Their yarn bombing regularly brightens up the historic Fit o’ the Toon.

More than 300 knitted and crocheted squares were sewn together to create the colourful tree.

Knitted decorations are hung around it.

And it has now been lit up at Old Shore Head to thrill locals and visitors.

Arbroath Woolly Workers
Kaitlyn Cargill with the Knitted Christmas Tree. Pic: Paul Smith.

Chuffed

Jean Stewart of the Woolly Workers said the group is delighted with the finished festive treat.

They were inspired by knitted trees which have popped up in other communities around Britain.

The Woolly Workers previously yarn bombed the area around Danger Point with penguins and festive characters.

Jean said: “We’ve done two Christmas events, but wanted to do a tree this year.

“One of our members, Annie Whitehead, led the design to clothe it and worked out how many squares we would need.

Arbroath Christmas tree
Arbroath Woolly Worker Jean Stewart with the knitted tree. Pic: Paul Smith.

“And we then just set about knitting and crocheting them.”

A secret to the project’s success is the structure built by Arbroath Men’s Shed to put the finished tree over.

And it fitted like a glove.

“The Men’s Shed have done a really good job – we’re pretty chuffed,” said Jean.

And the tree project got some vital financial support from the developers of the Seagreen windfarm off the Angus coast.

Arbroath Christmas tree
Logan Meldrum with one of the knitted decorations on the tree. Pic: Paul Smith.

Work began straight after the knitters completed another large-scale project in the summer.

A majestic ten-foot unicorn was part of the delayed celebrations around the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

It was named Abrinca after the Latin name for the Angus town.

And a successful plea for a permanent home means it is now on display near the harbour for people to enjoy.

Jean added: “We’ve around 20 to 30 members in the group.

“But we’re always looking for more.”

And the Woolly Workers are already working on their next ideas to brighten up the town.

It includes knitting up colourful covers for old bikes to be placed around Arbroath.

