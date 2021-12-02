Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife foster carer jailed for campaigns of cruelty against ‘defenceless’ children

By Ciaran Shanks
December 2 2021, 12.14pm
Racehl Lessels
Rachel Lessels was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A heartless foster carer who forced children to eat their own vomit during years of abuse has been jailed.

Cruel Rachel Lessels, 72, sobbed as she was handed a prison sentence for abusing and mistreating children in her care.

Jurors found her guilty of abusing three youngsters at her former home on School Brae, Letham, Fife, between 2006 and 2009.

Lessels was found guilty of reduced charges from the original indictment.

‘Offences against defenceless children’

At Dundee Sheriff Court, two of the pensioner’s victims – now adults – recalled the horror of being forced to eat their own vomit.

One of the victims said his mouth began to bleed after Lessels shoved a fork containing food into his mouth.

“In my view, what remains here are still grave offences against defenceless children in your care,” Sheriff Paul Brown told Lessels.

“The offences were prolonged and involved multiple instances of serious cruelty.

“Both witnesses (who gave evidence) are still emotionally impacted by your offending.

“I take into account all of the mitigation before me, your previous good character and difficulties you experienced in the past.

“Given the seriousness of these offences and the inappropriateness of alternatives to custody, there is no alternative to prison.”

Forced vomit into child’s mouth

The court heard how Lessels was responsible for more than 50 children between 2004 until the allegations came to light in 2017.

She claimed the two victims who gave evidence against her were lying, adding she would “never” have harmed them.

Rachel Lessels has been jailed.

Lessels, of Myreside Avenue, Kennoway, was found guilty of wilfully ill-treating the first victim between May 2006 and October 2008 by shouting at him, forcing him to stand for long periods of time and forcing him to sit on the floor.

He had his head seized by Lessels during the same time before having food and vomit forced into his mouth.

The jury cleared Lessels of destroying his personal possessions, forcing him to walk outside naked, striking his head against a cupboard, seizing his genitals and forcing a soiled nappy into his mouth.

Will never again work with children

Lessels was convicted of acting aggressively, forcing the second victim to stand for long periods of time and making them eat vomit between May and July 2009.

During the same time period, Lessels seized the same victim’s neck and arm.

She was cleared of forcing the second victim’s head under water for periods of time.

Lessels was also found guilty of forcing a third victim to stand for periods of time.

The pensioner was found not proven of a sixth charge of forcing her fingernails into the ears of the third complainer.

Defence counsel Mark Moir QC said Lessels would never work with children again given her conviction, adding that a restriction of liberty order would be an appropriate sentence.

An emotional Lessels was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

