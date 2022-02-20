NORMAN WATSON: A spoon from when the rivers froze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

NORMAN WATSON: A spoon from when the rivers froze

By Norman Watson
February 20 2022, 9.00am
Silver 'frost fair' spoon, £5,500 (Lawrences of Crewkerne).
Silver 'frost fair' spoon, £5,500 (Lawrences of Crewkerne).

With the mild start to the year – more frost in England than Scotland in January, for example – it’s difficult to imagine the Tay freezing over, as it famously did in 1895.

That year Perth folk played cricket and roasted an ox on the Tay adjacent to the North Inch.

Londoners put on an even bigger show when the Thames froze by setting up booths on the river for the sale of fruit, food, beer and wine, while shoemakers and barbers plied their trade on the ice.

A fairground on the ice

Fires were kept going in many of the tents or booths and people enjoyed all sorts of sports, such as bowling, shooting and dancing.

It is recorded that eight so-called ‘frost fairs’ were held on the Thames, the first in the winter of 1607/08, and a rare ‘frost fair’ souvenir appeared recently at Lawrences of Crewkerne.

This was a Charles II trefid spoon with its stem inscribed along its length, “boughte att frost faire kept upon y’ London River of Thames y’ 4th February.”

Although by an unknown maker the spoon was dated by its marks to 1683.

Laid out like a city

That year the ice was thick and firm and the number of shops, booths and people on the frozen river made it appear like an icy city.

The booths, which sold all sorts of goods, were arranged in formal streets from the Temple to Southwark, and people indulged in dancing, skating, sledging, bear-bating, football and skittles.

The spoon appeared at a silver sale at Lawrences on January 18 with an estimate £1700-£2000.

That wasn’t sufficient for this rare survivor, though, and it was knocked down for £5500.

