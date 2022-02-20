Panicking Fife man jailed for driving dangerously to escape police 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Panicking Fife man jailed for driving dangerously to escape police 

By Jamie McKenzie
February 20 2022, 9.00am
Jordan Rattray
Jordan Rattray

A Fife man who drove dangerously to try to escape police has been jailed.

Jordan Rattray, of Hilton View in Lumphinnans, admitted driving at excessive speed on Lumphinnans Road and overtaking a road user in the opposite carriageway, driving into oncoming traffic and taking evasive action to avoid crashing.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Rattray, 28, panicked when he saw police behind him on the road as he was not legally allowed to be driving.

Procurator fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told the court police were carrying out routine checks at the time of the incident on January 22 last year and were following behind a car being driven by Rattray.

Ms Bhatti said: “The accused noticed this and actively drove away from officers.

“The accused overtook another road user in the opposing carriageway and narrowly avoided a head on collision with oncoming traffic.”

‘Panicked’

The depute fiscal said police saw the car take a left turn into Moffat Crescent at speed and Rattray abandoned the car and walked away from it.

Officers cautioned and charged him a short time later.

Rattray’s defence lawyer, Alan Davie, said his client “panicked” when he saw police behind him as he was not fit to be driving having not passed a test.

Mr Davie said: “Quite clearly he made a bad situation considerably worse by that conduct and put other road users in danger.”

The solicitor said his client does have a record for road traffic offending and has a sentence deferred for a disqualified driving matter at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this month.

Mr Davie said a social work report noted Rattray took full responsibility for his actions and his contrition appeared genuine.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Rattray it was a “serious offence” and sentenced him to six months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

Rattray will also be required to resit an extended driving test following his driving ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]