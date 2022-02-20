Panicking Fife man jailed for driving dangerously to escape police 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man who drove dangerously to try to escape police has been jailed.

Jordan Rattray, of Hilton View in Lumphinnans, admitted driving at excessive speed on Lumphinnans Road and overtaking a road user in the opposite carriageway, driving into oncoming traffic and taking evasive action to avoid crashing.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Rattray, 28, panicked when he saw police behind him on the road as he was not legally allowed to be driving.

Procurator fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti told the court police were carrying out routine checks at the time of the incident on January 22 last year and were following behind a car being driven by Rattray.

Ms Bhatti said: “The accused noticed this and actively drove away from officers.

“The accused overtook another road user in the opposing carriageway and narrowly avoided a head on collision with oncoming traffic.”

‘Panicked’

The depute fiscal said police saw the car take a left turn into Moffat Crescent at speed and Rattray abandoned the car and walked away from it.

Officers cautioned and charged him a short time later.

Rattray’s defence lawyer, Alan Davie, said his client “panicked” when he saw police behind him as he was not fit to be driving having not passed a test.

Mr Davie said: “Quite clearly he made a bad situation considerably worse by that conduct and put other road users in danger.”

The solicitor said his client does have a record for road traffic offending and has a sentence deferred for a disqualified driving matter at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this month.

Mr Davie said a social work report noted Rattray took full responsibility for his actions and his contrition appeared genuine.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Rattray it was a “serious offence” and sentenced him to six months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

Rattray will also be required to resit an extended driving test following his driving ban.