Woman seriously injured in Dundee city centre crash

Witnesses to a crash in Dundee city centre have been asked to come forward after a woman was left with serious injuries.

Police investigating the incident on February 18 at around 5:30pm say the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a car on King Street near the junction with Ladywell Avenue.

The 40-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance where she received treatment for serious injuries after being struck by the white Dacia Duster.

Sergeant Willie Strachan of the Road Policing Unit in Dundee said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of 18 February.”