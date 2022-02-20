Woman seriously injured in Dundee city centre crash By Alasdair Clark February 20 2022, 9.21am Updated: February 20 2022, 9.22am The incident took place on February 18 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Witnesses to a crash in Dundee city centre have been asked to come forward after a woman was left with serious injuries. Police investigating the incident on February 18 at around 5:30pm say the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a car on King Street near the junction with Ladywell Avenue. The 40-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance where she received treatment for serious injuries after being struck by the white Dacia Duster. Sergeant Willie Strachan of the Road Policing Unit in Dundee said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision. “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area. “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of 18 February.” Panicking Fife man jailed for driving dangerously to escape police Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee Longest-serving Fife female officer reflects on career and changes for women in the police force Hunt for pair who robbed pensioner, 72, in Dundee Serial Dundee abuser struck victim in eye with banana amid ‘conspiracy’ claims