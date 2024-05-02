Dundee residents claim pavement parking ban is damaging their cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee residents claim pavement parking ban is damaging their cars

Locals say Balunie Drive is too narrow to accommodate vehicles parking on both sides of the road.

By Andrew Robson
Balunie Drive resident John Davie. with damaged car
Balunie Drive resident John Davie with his damaged car. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Residents of a Dundee street claim their cars are being damaged due to the new pavement parking ban.

People living at the western end of Balunie Drive in Douglas say their street is too narrow to accommodate vehicles parking on both sides of the road.

Drivers used to park on a grass verge but now park on the road to avoid being fined.

John Davie, 53, claims he has had his wing mirror mashed three times in the last six weeks because drivers are being forced to squeeze through a narrower gap.

Balunie Drive ‘has got narrower’ since pavement parking ban

He said: “Since the new pavement parking rules have come in, the street has essentially got narrower.

“As a result, residents are constantly getting their cars damaged.

“In the last few weeks, I’ve had my wing mirror smashed in three times while others on the street have had various bumps and scrapes.

“It’s got to the stage where we have to do something about it as it’s causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to cars.”

Cars are being damaged along the road.
One car left with scrape marks on the street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another scraped car on Balunie Drive.
Another scraped car on Balunie Drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Since February 26, parking attendants have been dishing out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

According to the Dundee City Council’s pavement parking rules, grass verges must also be avoided, unless there is an exemption.

John added: “The issue is we used to be allowed to park on the grass verge, which still left plenty of space for pedestrians to get by on the pavement.

“However, since the introduction of the pavement ban, we’re having to park along the street.

John’s damaged wing mirror. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Cars parked along Balunie Drive.
Balunie Drive is busy with traffic. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The way the road sweeps doesn’t help – and no one sticks to the 20mph limit.

“The road is inundated with heavy trucks and buses that come flying along, and cars have nowhere else to go except hit the parked cars.

“The worst thing is most people just drive off.

“We’ve tried to contact the council but we’ve not been getting anywhere. If we could park on the grass verge it would fix the problem.

“The other solution would be to build some parking bays within the grass verge.”

David Cook has also had his car damaged on Balunie Drive
David Cook has also had his car damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fellow Balunie Drive resident David Cook, 70, said: “I’ve had my wing mirror hit just the other day.

“The road has always been known for it, but it’s got so much worse since the new rules.

“It’s unfit for purpose and only a matter of time until someone gets hurt.

“Several residents have contacted the council about getting an exemption but we’re not getting anywhere.”

Council considering request for pavement parking exemption on Balunie Drive

A Dundee City Council spokesperson confirmed the local authority has received complaints from residents.

They said: “The residents’ concerns and requests to have Balunie Drive added to the pavement parking exemption list have been received and they will be considered on their merit in due course.

“We have issued four penalty charge notices on the street since enforcement was introduced on February 26.”

A businessman on Ure Street in the Blackness area previously branded the new rules “ill-conceived”.

