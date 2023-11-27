5 key questions at heart of Dundee pavement parking ban

Visitors and residents of Dundee could faces fines of up to £100 if they flout the ban on pavement parking once news powers are handed to the council next month.

Support for the ban is wide ranging, with a majority of those who took part in a poll by The Courier supporting the move.

But some have expressed concern about how it work in practice and the impact on those living in residential areas where there is no “official” car park.

The Courier has taken a look at the key questions below.

1. When does the Dundee ban come into force?

From December 11, local authorities in Scotland, including Dundee City Council, will be allowed to enforce the ban through fines issued to those caught breaking the rules.

The council has said there will be a phased introduction of the enforcement.

2. How much can you be fined and by who?

Anyone who is fined will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

A vehicle will be classed as parked if any part of it is in a footpath or parked in front of a dropped kerb. This will be the case even if the driver is in the vehicle.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

If you receive a PCN then you will be able to appeal within 28 days, you can do this online or in writing.

3. Will any Dundee streets be exempt?

The legislation allows councils to exclude some streets from enforcement so long as it meets one of two conditions. Some streets have already been identified.

An area of pavement can only be considered for exemption if the layout would allow 1.5 metres of the footway to remain clear even with a vehicle parked on it.

It can also be made exempt if the width of the road would mean parked vehicles could block an emergency vehicle.

Any area which is exempt from the rules will be clearly signposted.

4. Why was this law created?

In 2019 the Scottish Parliament passed the Transport (Scotland) Act. This law introduced three new parking prohibitions – parking on pavements, at known crossings and in front of dropped kerbs. It also dealt with double parking.

Further legislation was needed to give councils the authority to enforce the bans, which has now been introduced.

Campaign groups have long supported an official ban, including disability charities such as the Dundee Blind and Partially Sighted Society.

5. Has there been any opposition?

When the Bill passed in parliament there was general agreement about the need to tackle pavement parking, but some MSPs disagreed with how the new legislation would attempt to do this.

There were other controversial issues in the Bill, which caused some MSPs to vote against it.

While the majority of people who voted in The Courier’s poll on the issue supported the ban, some expressed concern about the wider impact.

These concerns were shared by Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene when he addressed parliament on the Bill in 2019.

Mr Greene questioned how well the new rules would be understood as well as where drivers who normally park on the pavement would be able to go instead.

This view was echoed by one local residents, who said cars parking on the road could cause problems.

He said: “Without partial pavement parking, huge sections of Douglas, Whitfield, Linlathen, Balgillo and Fintry (these are areas with which I am familiar) will be totally impassable, and that means by ordinary cars let alone buses, lorries and emergency vehicles.

“A perfect example of a law where one size does not fit all.”