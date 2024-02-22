Pavement parking: Dundee drivers to face fines of up to £100 from next week

Drivers in Dundee will face fines of up to £100 for pavement parking from next week after a start date for the scheme was revealed.

Dundee City Council will start issuing fines to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs from this Monday (February 26).

The rules are designed to tackle problems caused by inconsiderate parking, especially for people with mobility issues and visual impairments.

Councils were given fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

It emerged earlier this month Dundee City Council was yet to start enforcing the rules – instead handing out warning notices to offending drivers.

However, this will stop from Monday with motorists issued fines instead.

Dundee pavement parking: What are the fines and how will rules be applied?

The fines will be given to anyone found with one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges – either between the pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement – is also prohibited under the legislation.

The fine is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue.

The council says will also apply to those who double park or block dropped kerbs.

The ban will include most streets in Dundee, but a small number have been identified as suitable for exemption from the rules.

Dundee will be the first council area in Tayside, Fife and Stirling to enforce the ban – with other councils still assessing options.