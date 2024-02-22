Pavement parking: Dundee drivers to face fines of up to £100 from next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pavement parking: Dundee drivers to face fines of up to £100 from next week

A start date for the enforcement of the scheme has been revealed.

By Ellidh Aitken
Drivers will face fines for parking on the pavement in Dundee from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Drivers will face fines for parking on the pavement in Dundee from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers in Dundee will face fines of up to £100 for pavement parking from next week after a start date for the scheme was revealed.

Dundee City Council will start issuing fines to drivers who park on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs from this Monday (February 26).

The rules are designed to tackle problems caused by inconsiderate parking, especially for people with mobility issues and visual impairments.

Drivers could face a £100 fine if they are caught pavement parking in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Councils were given fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act in December.

It emerged earlier this month Dundee City Council was yet to start enforcing the rules – instead handing out warning notices to offending drivers.

However, this will stop from Monday with motorists issued fines instead.

Dundee pavement parking: What are the fines and how will rules be applied?

The fines will be given to anyone found with one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges – either between the pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement – is also prohibited under the legislation.

The fine is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue.

The council says will also apply to those who double park or block dropped kerbs.

The ban will include most streets in Dundee, but a small number have been identified as suitable for exemption from the rules.

Dundee will be the first council area in Tayside, Fife and Stirling to enforce the ban – with other councils still assessing options.

More from Dundee

A mum spotted 'mould' covering the walls at St Mary's Primary School in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Mum left outraged at 'mould' on wall of Dundee school
One car crashed into a garden after the two-car smash on Ann Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
Police on King Street in Dundee
Man, 40, charged and due in court over alleged Dundee sex attack
Cookies Bar for Sale in Dundee Hilltown
Bar in Dundee's Hilltown put up for sale
William Reilly.
Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for 'nightmare' driving in Fife
General view of the Lawton Road Sheltered Housing Complex. Image: DC Thomson.
Calls to save axed Dundee sheltered housing bus service amid fears residents will be…
View of Dundee from Fife
Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid 'crisis' fears
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Dundee health and social care services facing £10m black hole as budget looms
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are behind plans for a new indoor skatepark in Dundee.
Dundee skaters say they have lost £150k due to council hold-ups over indoor skatepark
3
The Logie Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee pub taken to court over illegal Sky Sports football broadcasts

Conversation