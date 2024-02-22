11 crocodiles among ‘dangerous’ animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 crocodiles among ‘dangerous’ animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife

Charity Born Free says 150 wild animals are being kept privately by people across Scotland.

By Neil Henderson
Crocodiles are kept in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
Crocodiles are kept in Angus. Image: Shutterstock

Eleven crocodiles are among the “dangerous” animals being kept as pets across Tayside and Fife.

Newly released data from the charity Born Free says 150 wild animals are being kept privately by people across Scotland.

This includes 11 crocodiles in Angus, a Savannah cat in Fife and wild horses in Perth and Kinross.

The exact locations of the unusual pets have not been revealed.

Savannah Cat.
A Savannah cat. Image: Shutterstock

Pet licences are vetted and authorised by councils and bound by the UK Government’s Dangerous Wild Animals Act.

Potential new owners are required to fill in an online form and pay a £62 licence fee.

Those without a licence can face fines of up to £2,000.

Full list of ‘dangerous’ pets in Tayside and Fife

The following dangerous animal licences are in place across Tayside and Fife:

Angus

  • Crocodiles: 11

Perth and Kinross

  • Bison: 8
  • Przewalski’s horses: 4
  • Moufflon (wild sheep): 40

Fife

  • Savannah cats: 1

Animals being kept elsewhere in Scotland include alligators in Clackmannanshire, a diamondback rattlesnake and a monocled cobra in Aberdeen, and camels in Dumfries and Galloway.

Born Free is calling for the UK Government to reform legislation that allows ownership of wild and dangerous animals as pets.

The organisation also wants tighter control on what licenses are permitted.

Wild bison are among the dangerous animals being kept as pets.
Bison are kept in Perth and Kinross. Shutterstock

Dr Mark Jones, head of policy for the charity, says the number of wild animals being kept as pets is “unbelievable”.

He added: “Increasing demand for and trade of wild animals as exotic pets puts owners and the public at risk of injury or disease.

“It also results in serious animal suffering, and the demand increases the pressure on many wild populations which are often already under threat.

“The UK likes to claim to be at the forefront of efforts to protect nature and improve the welfare of animals.

Mouflon (wild sheep).
A mouflon or wild sheep. Image: Shutterstock

“Yet our legislation governing the keeping of and trade in exotic pets is woefully outdated.

“The Dangerous Wild Animals Act should be overhauled as a matter of urgency.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said anyone wishing to keep an animal under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act must be vetted and apply for a licence which sets out conditions on caring for the animal.

They added: “We keep this legislation under regular review to ensure it remains effective in keeping the public safe.”

Przewalski's horse.
A Przewalski’s horse. Image: Shutterstock

They said the UK Government increased the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty to five years in 2021.

They added the UK Government is currently bringing forward legislation to prohibit primates being kept as domestic pets.

The legislation will create a new licensing scheme setting stricter rules for private owners.

2

