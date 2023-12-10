Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?

A ban on pavement parking comes into force from Monday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A ban on pavement parking comes into force across Tayside and Fife from Monday.

It comes as councils are handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act.

Local authorities will be able to dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

Drivers could be fined up to £100 for parking on the pavement. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The ban appears to have the support of Courier readers, with a recent survey showing the majority (52%) were in favour of it being introduced.

But drivers will need to make sure they know the rules in each council area – with enforcement plans differing across Tayside and Fife.

This is how councils in Courier Country are approaching the ban.

Dundee

Dundee City Council told The Courier it will introduce the ban in stages.

A spokesman said: “The council will begin enforcing the national legislation on a phased introduction approach when these powers come into force in December.”

Anyone who is fined will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Dundee street exemptions are at the consultation stage.

Fife

The ban is not expected to be enforced in the Kingdom until 2024, with a “soft approach” likely to be taken.

Last week Fife Council service manager Susan Keenlyside said the local authority is consulting on the legislation and a report will be ready early next year.

She told Dunfermline Press: “The ban will not be enforced until this is completed and should approval be given it is likely that an initial soft, sensitive approach to enforcement of the legislation will be taken given the level of parking demand in many areas.”

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council says it is assessing relevant streets to consider if any should be exempt from the ban.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

A council spokesperson said: “We will not be taking enforcement action in relation to the pavement parking ban until well into 2024.”

Angus

Angus Council has already settled on ten streets which will be exempt from the rules.

But the authority is waiting on “operational guidance” before starting enforcement early next year.

Graeme Dailly, Angus Council’s director of infrastructure and environment, says there is also an intention to apply a “soft or sensitive start”.

The one-way direction in Henry Street, Kirriemuir, will change under the new rules. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

This means advisory notes – or similar methods – would be handed out instead of fines.

Mr Dailly added: “There will be an inevitability that people will simply be unaware.

“What our intention is in terms of the application (of the legislation) is a form of soft or sensitive start – and it will be a relatively small period of time – where we will issue something like an advisory note.

“But that will be a very short period of time.”

