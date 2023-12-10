Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?

A ban on pavement parking comes into force across Tayside and Fife from Monday.

It comes as councils are handed fresh powers under the Scottish Government’s Transport (Scotland) Act.

Local authorities will be able to dish out fines to drivers whose vehicles are found to have one or more wheels touching the pavement.

The ban appears to have the support of Courier readers, with a recent survey showing the majority (52%) were in favour of it being introduced.

But drivers will need to make sure they know the rules in each council area – with enforcement plans differing across Tayside and Fife.

This is how councils in Courier Country are approaching the ban.

Dundee

Dundee City Council told The Courier it will introduce the ban in stages.

A spokesman said: “The council will begin enforcing the national legislation on a phased introduction approach when these powers come into force in December.”

Anyone who is fined will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

Dundee street exemptions are at the consultation stage.

Fife

The ban is not expected to be enforced in the Kingdom until 2024, with a “soft approach” likely to be taken.

Last week Fife Council service manager Susan Keenlyside said the local authority is consulting on the legislation and a report will be ready early next year.

She told Dunfermline Press: “The ban will not be enforced until this is completed and should approval be given it is likely that an initial soft, sensitive approach to enforcement of the legislation will be taken given the level of parking demand in many areas.”

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council says it is assessing relevant streets to consider if any should be exempt from the ban.

The new legislation does allow councils to exclude some streets from enforcement – as long as certain conditions are met.

A council spokesperson said: “We will not be taking enforcement action in relation to the pavement parking ban until well into 2024.”

Angus

Angus Council has already settled on ten streets which will be exempt from the rules.

But the authority is waiting on “operational guidance” before starting enforcement early next year.

Graeme Dailly, Angus Council’s director of infrastructure and environment, says there is also an intention to apply a “soft or sensitive start”.

This means advisory notes – or similar methods – would be handed out instead of fines.

Mr Dailly added: “There will be an inevitability that people will simply be unaware.

“What our intention is in terms of the application (of the legislation) is a form of soft or sensitive start – and it will be a relatively small period of time – where we will issue something like an advisory note.

“But that will be a very short period of time.”