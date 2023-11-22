Full list of Angus streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Full list of Angus streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Councils will have new powers from December to bring in a £100 fine for pavement parking.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Streets in Angus set to be exempt from pavement parking ban. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Streets in Angus set to be exempt from pavement parking ban. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ten streets in Angus will be exempt from the new pavement parking ban as government legislation comes into force.

Councillors unanimously approved the proposed streets at a communities committee on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 will see a ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs across the country.

The legislation will allow local authorities to fine motorists flouting the law from December 11.

Cars will be considered  parked if they are stationary and have one or more wheels touching the pavement, regardless of if the driver is present or the engine is running.

The one-way direction in Henry Street, Kirriemuir, will change under the new rules. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Drivers caught pavement parking could be fined £100 by community wardens, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

When will it come into force in Angus?

Dundee City Council says it will take a phased approach and Angus is waiting on “operational guidance” before bringing in the ban but is expected to start enforcement early next year.

Angus Council. Image: Google Maps

Graeme Dailly, Angus Council’s director of infrastructure and environment, said: “We aim to do it as near to the beginning of the next calendar year as possible.

“There are many people looking forward to this being introduced and it’s something that has been put forward for a number of years.”

Officers also reassured members of the committee that there will be an adjustment period, as the legislation comes into force.

‘Soft start’

Mr Dailly added: “There will be an inevitability that people will simply be unaware.

“What our intention is in terms of the application (of the legislation) is a form of soft or sensitive start – and it will be a relatively small period of time – where we will issue something like an advisory note.

“But that will be a very short period of time.”

Which streets will be exempt?

The estimated cost of installing new signage and road markings on the proposed roads is set to cost £170,000, to be fully covered by a Transport Scotland grant.

The streets suggested for exemption are:

Carnoustie

  • Millar Street
  • Maule Street
  • Collier Street
  • Terrace Road
  • Balfour Place

Kirriemuir

  • South Street
  • Henry Street
  • Kirk Wynd

A92

  • Marywell (north end)

Monifieth

  • Milton Park

However, no waiting at any time restrictions would be applied at most of those locations.

One-way street change

In Henry Street, Kirriemuir, the council plans to reverse the current direction of the one-way street.

The following three-tiered assessment was used to decide which streets to enforce the ban.

Green: Where a change in driver behaviour would be required and they would have to park at locations other than on the footway.

Amber: This may be where vehicles are habitually parked on the footway and there
is no suitable alternative within walking distance.

Red: Exemptions to the pavement parking prohibition would be required plus other potential mitigation measures where there is no alternative to pavement parking.

The pavement parking ban doesn’t apply to vehicles being used by the emergency services and armed forces.

Roadworks, waste collection, breakdown assistance, emergency health care, postal services, or loading/unloading for up to 20 minutes are also permitted.

