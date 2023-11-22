Full list of Angus streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Ten streets in Angus will be exempt from the new pavement parking ban as government legislation comes into force.

Councillors unanimously approved the proposed streets at a communities committee on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 will see a ban on pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs across the country.

The legislation will allow local authorities to fine motorists flouting the law from December 11.

Cars will be considered parked if they are stationary and have one or more wheels touching the pavement, regardless of if the driver is present or the engine is running.

Drivers caught pavement parking could be fined £100 by community wardens, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

When will it come into force in Angus?

Dundee City Council says it will take a phased approach and Angus is waiting on “operational guidance” before bringing in the ban but is expected to start enforcement early next year.

Graeme Dailly, Angus Council’s director of infrastructure and environment, said: “We aim to do it as near to the beginning of the next calendar year as possible.

“There are many people looking forward to this being introduced and it’s something that has been put forward for a number of years.”

Officers also reassured members of the committee that there will be an adjustment period, as the legislation comes into force.

‘Soft start’

Mr Dailly added: “There will be an inevitability that people will simply be unaware.

“What our intention is in terms of the application (of the legislation) is a form of soft or sensitive start – and it will be a relatively small period of time – where we will issue something like an advisory note.

“But that will be a very short period of time.”

Which streets will be exempt?

The estimated cost of installing new signage and road markings on the proposed roads is set to cost £170,000, to be fully covered by a Transport Scotland grant.

The streets suggested for exemption are:

Carnoustie

Millar Street

Maule Street

Collier Street

Terrace Road

Balfour Place

Kirriemuir

South Street

Henry Street

Kirk Wynd

A92

Marywell (north end)

Monifieth

Milton Park

However, no waiting at any time restrictions would be applied at most of those locations.

One-way street change

In Henry Street, Kirriemuir, the council plans to reverse the current direction of the one-way street.

The following three-tiered assessment was used to decide which streets to enforce the ban.

Green: Where a change in driver behaviour would be required and they would have to park at locations other than on the footway.

Amber: This may be where vehicles are habitually parked on the footway and there

is no suitable alternative within walking distance.

Red: Exemptions to the pavement parking prohibition would be required plus other potential mitigation measures where there is no alternative to pavement parking.

The pavement parking ban doesn’t apply to vehicles being used by the emergency services and armed forces.

Roadworks, waste collection, breakdown assistance, emergency health care, postal services, or loading/unloading for up to 20 minutes are also permitted.