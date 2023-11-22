Escape to the Country: Couple with £425k budget buy in Pitlochry after snubbing Kenmore, Stanley and Abernethy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escape to the Country: Couple with £425k budget buy in Pitlochry after snubbing Kenmore, Stanley and Abernethy

They set out to find a spacious 'character' home in Perthshire, complete with a library.

By Chloe Burrell
Phil and Andrea Vivian with Escape to the Country host Sonali Shah at Loch Tay
Phil and Andrea Vivian with Escape to the Country host Sonali Shah at Loch Tay. Image: BBC iPlayer

A couple have appeared on a BBC show to search for a property in Perthshire after falling in love with the area.

Phil and Andrea Vivian, from the south coast of England, first discovered the area after visiting on their honeymoon in 2016.

Retired drama teacher Phil and administrator Andrea revealed on the episode, which aired on Tuesday, how they were keen to find a forever home with more space inside and out.

Phil and Andrea on Escape to The Country.
The couple said it was Pitlochry that inspired their love of Perthshire. Image: BBC iPlayer

The pair told Escape to The Country how it was Pitlochry that inspired their love of Perthshire and the surrounding area.

Phil said: “We went to Pitlochry Festival Theatre for the first time and loved the town and surrounding area.

Bournemouth couple on hunt for Perthshire property

“It offers a mixture of the rural but also the sort of activity that we enjoy within smaller towns.”

Andrea added: “We discovered it together: the landscape, the history, the people, and the food.

“It’s been our dream for years so we can’t wait to do it.”

Phil and Andrea on Escape to The Country.
Phil and Andrea on the hunt for a spacious home in Perthshire. Image: BBC iPlayer

The couple had a budget of £425,000 and set out to find a spacious “character” home, complete with a library for book-lover Phil, in a peaceful location.

Presenter Sonali Shah first showed the couple a property in Kenmore, meeting them on the banks of Loch Tay.

The home, on the market for offers over £295,000, was a 10-minute walk from the village centre. The Kenmore Hotel and village shop made an appearance.

Escape to The Country presenter Sonali Shah with couple Phil and Andrea.
Presenter Sonali Shah with Phil and Andrea at Loch Tay in Kenmore. Image: BBC iPlayer

The building, dating back to 1869, had a Victorian-style interior with scope for modernisation as a result of a recent extension.

A conservatory provided a view over the Taymouth Estate – but Andrea said she was not sure the house was big enough for what the couple needed.

A house in Kenmore, Perthshire.
The house in Kenmore. Image: BBC iPlayer

Continuing on their journey through Perthshire, the couple took in the home of charity Remake Scotland on a visit to Crieff.

They learnt about sustainable living, with volunteer Fiona McGarva telling them that Crieff was “community-minded”. It helped reaffirm their decision to move to the area.

Phil and Andrea at Remake Scotland charity in Crieff with volunteer Fiona McGarva.
Phil and Andrea in Crieff at Remake Scotland with volunteer Fiona. Image: BBC iPlayer

Heading on to the second home, they checked out a property in Stanley with a kitchen view over the River Tay.

Describing the view as “to die for”, Andrea saw “potential” in the £327,500 property.

However, they decided it was not the property for them, with Phil feeling there was “no sense of escape”.

A house in Stanley, Perthshire.
The house in Stanley. Image: BBC iPlayer

Sonali then showed Phil and Andrea a house in the centre of Abernethy.

The 1940s joiners’ workshop was now a converted house on the market for offers over £299,500.

The pair felt it was “different” and cosy, and offered them another captivating view.

They were visibly emotional at the thought of them living in the home, with Andrea describing it as perfect.

The house in Abernethy, Perthshire.
The couple were emotional over the Abernethy home. Image: BBC iPlayer

For the mystery home – a staple of the BBC series – Sonali took the Vivans to a house outside of Perthshire.

They loved the property in Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, which was on sale for offers over £375,000. They described it as a “gem”.

A house in Gargunnock, Stirling.
The mystery home in Gargunnock, Stirlingshire. Image: BBC iPlayer

At the end of the programme, the pair narrowed it down to either the Gargunnock or Abernethy properties.

After opting for Gargunnock, Andrea told the programme: “It means everything because we’ve dreamt of it for so long and had so many obstacles to get to that point.”

Phil and Andrea settle in Pitlochry

Escape to The Country presenter Sonali Shah with couple Phil and Andrea.
Phil and Andrea settled on a property in Pitlochry. Image: BBC iPlayer

But despite falling in love with the house, the pair decided its spiral staircase may not have suited them in the long term.

It was revealed that the couple had put in an offer on a house in Pitlochry that was accepted.

The episode can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

