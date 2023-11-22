Barbara Robb: Arbroath centenarian and Second World War veteran dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbara Robb: Arbroath centenarian and Second World War veteran dies

She joined the WRAF in 1942 when she was 19 and trained at Morecombe before being posted to St Ives.

By Chris Ferguson
Arbroath centenarian and Second World War veteran Barbara Robb.
Arbroath centenarian and Second World War veteran Barbara Robb.

Barbara Alice Robb of Arbroath, who served with the Women’s Royal Air Force during the Second World War, has died aged 100.

She was born in Devon and met her Scottish husband, John Robb, while they were both stationed in Germany after the war had ended.

Barbara and John, of Dundee, married in her hometown of Barnstaple in April 1947. She wore a dress of parachute silk which had been made in Germany.

At her funeral at Parkgrove crematorium Friockheim, one of the mourners was Barbara’s niece, Jill, who had been a flower girl at her wedding.

Barbara was one of five siblings born to Charlie and Mabel Webber and apart from Ruby, who died aged eight, all went on to have long lives. Joan lived until she was 87, Margaret was 95 when she died and Roy was 98.

War measures

She was educated in Barnstaple and left school aged 14 to work in a glove factory which later began making gas masks for the war effort.

Barbara joined the WRAF in 1942 when she was 19 and trained at Morecombe before being posted to St Ives. She was later sent to Chivenor in Devon, not far from her home town.

When the war ended she volunteered for overseas service and spent 18 months in Germany during which time she met John who was in the RAF Regiment.

The couple set up home in Barnstaple and welcomed sons, Christopher and Ian, before moving to Elliot Street in Arbroath in the early 1950s.

The family later moved to Victoria Street in the town, which they shared with John’s stepmother, Hannah, and her sister, Ethel.

Holidays were spent in Devon, a journey that in pre-motorway days took two days to complete.

Holiday winner

Barbara and John loved holidaying in warmer climates. In later years, after John died, Barbara won a holiday at the bingo for the Disney resort in Florida. She caught the Florida bug and was able to go back with the rest of the family several times.

A keen reader, Barbara also followed tennis, golf and football on television and even became familiar with the offside rule.

Her son, Christopher, said: “To date, mum is the only one of the family to make it to 100. We were able to celebrate this with a surprise garden party at her granddaughter Kelly’s house which 103 people attended.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

