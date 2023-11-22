Man missing from Surrey for 11 days has ‘known links’ to Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man missing from Surrey for 11 days has ‘known links’ to Kirkcaldy

The 53-year-old may be driving a white van.

By Andrew Robson
Missing man from surrey has links to Kirkcaldy in Fife
Thomas was last seen in Camberley, Surrey.

A man who has been missing from Surrey for 11 days has “known links” to Kirkcaldy, police have said.

Officers in the southern English county have launched a search for the 53-year-old, named only by officers as Thomas.

He was last seen on Saturday November 11 near Chestnut Avenue in Camberley, Surrey.

Officers describe Thomas as white, around 6ft tall and of large build with grey hair.

He also has some missing teeth and is believed to be wearing shorts.

Missing Surrey man with links to Kirkcaldy may be driving van

He may be driving a white Fiat Diabolo van with the number plate VE64 FYK.

Thomas also has links to Woking in Surrey.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are concerned for Thomas’s wellbeing.

“If you have seen him or have any information which could help locate him, get in touch quoting PR/45230129703.”

Police in Fife shared the appeal, saying Thomas has “known links” to Kirkcaldy.

