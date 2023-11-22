Man missing from Surrey for 11 days has ‘known links’ to Kirkcaldy

A man who has been missing from Surrey for 11 days has “known links” to Kirkcaldy, police have said.

Officers in the southern English county have launched a search for the 53-year-old, named only by officers as Thomas.

He was last seen on Saturday November 11 near Chestnut Avenue in Camberley, Surrey.

Officers describe Thomas as white, around 6ft tall and of large build with grey hair.

He also has some missing teeth and is believed to be wearing shorts.

Missing Surrey man with links to Kirkcaldy may be driving van

He may be driving a white Fiat Diabolo van with the number plate VE64 FYK.

Thomas also has links to Woking in Surrey.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are concerned for Thomas’s wellbeing.

“If you have seen him or have any information which could help locate him, get in touch quoting PR/45230129703.”

Police in Fife shared the appeal, saying Thomas has “known links” to Kirkcaldy.