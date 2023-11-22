Fife Fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy care home The alarm was raised at 10.43am on Wednesday. By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson November 22 2023, 11.56am Share Fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy care home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4819737/kirkcaldy-care-home-fire/ Copy Link Fire crews at the Sunny Braes Court care home. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Fire crews were called to a blaze at a Kirkcaldy care home. The alarm was raised at Raith Manor, run by Abbotsford, at 10.43am on Wednesday. Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil were in attendance. Police were also at the scene at Sunny Braes Court. Appliances at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first called to a fire at the care home on Sunny Braes Court at 10:43am on Wednesday. “We located the blaze and four appliances were sent to the scene.” Police Scotland have been asked for comment. More to follow