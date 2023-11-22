Fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy care home

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a Kirkcaldy care home.

The alarm was raised at Raith Manor, run by Abbotsford, at 10.43am on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil were in attendance.

Police were also at the scene at Sunny Braes Court.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first called to a fire at the care home on Sunny Braes Court at 10:43am on Wednesday.

“We located the blaze and four appliances were sent to the scene.”

Police Scotland have been asked for comment.

