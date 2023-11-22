5 Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up as Lyall Cameron shines and Amadou Bakayoko sees pitch invaders target Mo Salah

International call-ups are becoming a regular occurrence for Dundee.

Six call-ups last month have been followed by five in November.

One took on Mo Salah in a World Cup qualifier while the other four were in U/21 action as Euro qualification hots up.

Courier Sport takes a look at how they all got on.

Amadou Bakayoko

2026 World Cup qualifying has begun for African nations with Bakayoko’s Sierra Leone facing Ethiopia and Egypt.

Both were remarkable for different reasons, the Ethiopia match took place in Morocco because Ethiopia don’t have a stadium that meets international requirements and dense fog interrupted play three times.

Eventually they played out a 0-0 draw, though Bakayoko was an unused sub.

Conditions at the end of the game between Ethiopia and Sierra Leone making it tough on viewers. pic.twitter.com/2iossdCWJM — Ethiopian Football (@EthioFooty) November 15, 2023

He did get on the pitch at home to Mo Salah’s Egypt. However, it was already 2-0 to Egypt with former Aston Villa man Trezeguet grabbing both and the Leone Stars down to 10 men.

Bakayoko came on with 80 minutes on the clock for his 11th cap but couldn’t turn things around.

Eventually Sierra Leone were reduced to nine men in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Incredibly, Salah had to be escorted from the pitch by men in military uniforms after some fans invaded the pitch trying to reach the Liverpool star at the end of the match (see video below).

🎥 Mohamed Salah almost gets attacked as opposition fans run onto the pitch and surround Salah.pic.twitter.com/wgG5bKrRov — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 19, 2023

Owen Beck

Rampaging left-back Owen Beck was absent for Wales as they faced a key qualifier at home to Iceland.

They won that 1-0 to go top of Group I. However, that didn’t last long with Denmark winning 2-1 in Wales on Monday night.

Beck was back in the starting XI and played 90 minutes but couldn’t help his side to another big win.

Instead they’ve fallen behind the Danes on goal difference at the top of the group having played a game more.

Beck is now on 14 U/21 caps for Wales.

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron was a star man for Scotland U/21s as they shocked Belgium away from home.

The Dundee playmaker set the move for the opening goal in motion before grabbing the second himself with a smartly-taken finish.

It was a real show of class from the Dens youngster and coach Scot Gemmill demonstrated his faith in Cameron by substituting Liverpool’s Ben Doak and moving Cameron up front in his place.

Ex-Dee striker Rory Loy called Cameron an “absolute stand-out” in commentary.

Cameron was in from the start once more on Tuesday evening, this time in Hungary.

Gemmill changed tack with Doak moved out wide and Dundee’s Cameron used again as a false nine.

It was another fine defensive performance from the Scots as they picked up another away point with a 0-0 draw.

However, it could have been a perfect week had Doak scored a late penalty in Budapest.

Fin Robertson

Cameron’s fellow Dundee academy graduate Fin Robertson was the man who replaced Doak after an hour in Belgium.

The 20-year-old was making his U/21 debut after a maiden call-up earlier this season.

He linked up well with Cameron and helped the Scots to a key victory.

Robertson was then an unused sub during the 0-0 draw in Hungary that kept Scotland second in the group, three points behind leaders Spain.

Aaron Donnelly

Donnelly played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland U/21s on a tough night at Goodison Park.

England ran out 3-0 winners with two goals from Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott adding to Tyler Morton’s opener.

Donnelly was up against Chelsea winger Noni Madueke with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in support.

It was Donnelly’s 16th cap at U/21 level with Northern Ireland bottom of Group F.