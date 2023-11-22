5 Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up as Lyall Cameron shines and Amadou Bakayoko sees pitch invaders target Mo Salah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up as Lyall Cameron shines and Amadou Bakayoko sees pitch invaders target Mo Salah

There were five Dark Blues in international action over the past week - how did they all get on?

By George Cran
Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Amadou Bakayoko (right) were in international action this week.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Amadou Bakayoko (right) were in international action this week.

International call-ups are becoming a regular occurrence for Dundee.

Six call-ups last month have been followed by five in November.

One took on Mo Salah in a World Cup qualifier while the other four were in U/21 action as Euro qualification hots up.

Courier Sport takes a look at how they all got on.

Amadou Bakayoko

2026 World Cup qualifying has begun for African nations with Bakayoko’s Sierra Leone facing Ethiopia and Egypt.

Both were remarkable for different reasons, the Ethiopia match took place in Morocco because Ethiopia don’t have a stadium that meets international requirements and dense fog interrupted play three times.

Eventually they played out a 0-0 draw, though Bakayoko was an unused sub.

He did get on the pitch at home to Mo Salah’s Egypt. However, it was already 2-0 to Egypt with former Aston Villa man Trezeguet grabbing both and the Leone Stars down to 10 men.

Bakayoko came on with 80 minutes on the clock for his 11th cap but couldn’t turn things around.

Eventually Sierra Leone were reduced to nine men in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Incredibly, Salah had to be escorted from the pitch by men in military uniforms after some fans invaded the pitch trying to reach the Liverpool star at the end of the match (see video below).

Owen Beck

Rampaging left-back Owen Beck was absent for Wales as they faced a key qualifier at home to Iceland.

They won that 1-0 to go top of Group I. However, that didn’t last long with Denmark winning 2-1 in Wales on Monday night.

Owen Beck takes on Denmark for Wales U/21s. Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock
Owen Beck takes on Denmark for Wales U/21s. Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock

Beck was back in the starting XI and played 90 minutes but couldn’t help his side to another big win.

Instead they’ve fallen behind the Danes on goal difference at the top of the group having played a game more.

Beck is now on 14 U/21 caps for Wales.

Lyall Cameron

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock

Lyall Cameron was a star man for Scotland U/21s as they shocked Belgium away from home.

The Dundee playmaker set the move for the opening goal in motion before grabbing the second himself with a smartly-taken finish.

It was a real show of class from the Dens youngster and coach Scot Gemmill demonstrated his faith in Cameron by substituting Liverpool’s Ben Doak and moving Cameron up front in his place.

Ex-Dee striker Rory Loy called Cameron an “absolute stand-out” in commentary.

Cameron was in from the start once more on Tuesday evening, this time in Hungary.

Gemmill changed tack with Doak moved out wide and Dundee’s Cameron used again as a false nine.

It was another fine defensive performance from the Scots as they picked up another away point with a 0-0 draw.

However, it could have been a perfect week had Doak scored a late penalty in Budapest.

Fin Robertson

Fin Robertson warms up for Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Fin Robertson warms up for Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Cameron’s fellow Dundee academy graduate Fin Robertson was the man who replaced Doak after an hour in Belgium.

The 20-year-old was making his U/21 debut after a maiden call-up earlier this season.

He linked up well with Cameron and helped the Scots to a key victory.

Robertson was then an unused sub during the 0-0 draw in Hungary that kept Scotland second in the group, three points behind leaders Spain.

Aaron Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly closes down England's Liam Delap at Goodison Park. Image: PA
Aaron Donnelly closes down England’s Liam Delap at Goodison Park. Image: PA

Donnelly played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland U/21s on a tough night at Goodison Park.

England ran out 3-0 winners with two goals from Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott adding to Tyler Morton’s opener.

Donnelly was up against Chelsea winger Noni Madueke with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in support.

It was Donnelly’s 16th cap at U/21 level with Northern Ireland bottom of Group F.

