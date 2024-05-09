Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking Joe Shaughnessy replacement proved difficult

Luke McCowan has thrived on the responsibility of taking the captain’s armband at Dundee says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dens boss admits it was a difficult choice when selecting who would take on Joe Shaughnessy’s mantle.

The experienced centre-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament against Rangers last month and will be a number of months in rehab. He underwent surgery successfully on Monday.

Shaughnessy had started every match this season to that point, only coming off once. That match at Celtic Park saw Trevor Carson take the armband for the second half.

Carson has been out, too, lately. And that meant handing the responsibility elsewhere.

Stepping up

“As I say to them often I think I’ve got five or six captains in there,” Docherty said.

“You can only have one. Joe is the epitome of that because every day when I first signed him – he was my first signing – he’s driven standards in training.

“But so do others. There’s a real strong group, I see as captains on the pitch. They just don’t wear the armband.

“Luke has stepped up to that and it shows in his performances.

“He takes responsibility, he grabs the game and he inspires others as well.

“He thrives on the leadership status I’ve given him and he’s done that all season.

“He’s part of my leadership group at the club and he’s one of those boys who has progressed from being a wide player into midfield where he’s more actively involved.

“Throughout this season in the dressing room he’s become a much more prominent figure.

“He’s at that stage in his life, he’s developing as a footballer and a person as well.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him for the way he’s adapted to that leadership role and the qualities he’s shown to be a leader in a dressing room that’s full of leaders.”

‘Hurt’

One of McCowan’s duties as captain has been to front up to media after the desperately disappointing performance against St Mirren last weekend.

The former Ayr man pulled no punches in describing the display as “rubbish”.

“Luke is an emotional character and I love that,” Docherty added.

“He shows his passion and I think the fans love that as well.

“Some fans think it’s only them who hurt when they get a defeat. What he clearly illustrated there is how much players feel it.

“Him in particular.

“You can use that. When you lose there’s a feeling of regret, a feeling of what you could have done better.

“That’s the hangover and the best cure for that is the next game and making sure to try and put thing right you could have done better.”

McCowan’s next chance to lead Dundee out will be at Hearts on Saturday as the Dark Blues bid to keep their hopes of catching St Mirren in fifth place alive.

There are no fresh injury worries for Docherty’s side heading into the contest.