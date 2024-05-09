Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking Joe Shaughnessy replacement proved difficult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Luke McCowan thriving as Dundee captain says Tony Docherty as boss reveals why picking Joe Shaughnessy replacement proved difficult

The 26-year-old has taken the armband since Shaughnessy's injury.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan
Luke McCowan has taken the Dundee captain armband. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan has thrived on the responsibility of taking the captain’s armband at Dundee says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dens boss admits it was a difficult choice when selecting who would take on Joe Shaughnessy’s mantle.

The experienced centre-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament against Rangers last month and will be a number of months in rehab. He underwent surgery successfully on Monday.

Shaughnessy had started every match this season to that point, only coming off once. That match at Celtic Park saw Trevor Carson take the armband for the second half.

Dundee’s Joe Shaughnessy receives treatment to his knee as Luke McCowan looks on. Image: PA

Carson has been out, too, lately. And that meant handing the responsibility elsewhere.

Stepping up

“As I say to them often I think I’ve got five or six captains in there,” Docherty said.

“You can only have one. Joe is the epitome of that because every day when I first signed him – he was my first signing – he’s driven standards in training.

“But so do others. There’s a real strong group, I see as captains on the pitch. They just don’t wear the armband.

“Luke has stepped up to that and it shows in his performances.

“He takes responsibility, he grabs the game and he inspires others as well.

Captains Luke McCowan and Callum McGregor get ready for Dundee v Celtic last month. Image: SNS

“He thrives on the leadership status I’ve given him and he’s done that all season.

“He’s part of my leadership group at the club and he’s one of those boys who has progressed from being a wide player into midfield where he’s more actively involved.

“Throughout this season in the dressing room he’s become a much more prominent figure.

“He’s at that stage in his life, he’s developing as a footballer and a person as well.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him for the way he’s adapted to that leadership role and the qualities he’s shown to be a leader in a dressing room that’s full of leaders.”

‘Hurt’

One of McCowan’s duties as captain has been to front up to media after the desperately disappointing performance against St Mirren last weekend.

The former Ayr man pulled no punches in describing the display as “rubbish”.

“Luke is an emotional character and I love that,” Docherty added.

“He shows his passion and I think the fans love that as well.

“Some fans think it’s only them who hurt when they get a defeat. What he clearly illustrated there is how much players feel it.

“Him in particular.

“You can use that. When you lose there’s a feeling of regret, a feeling of what you could have done better.

“That’s the hangover and the best cure for that is the next game and making sure to try and put thing right you could have done better.”

McCowan’s next chance to lead Dundee out will be at Hearts on Saturday as the Dark Blues bid to keep their hopes of catching St Mirren in fifth place alive.

There are no fresh injury worries for Docherty’s side heading into the contest.

Conversation