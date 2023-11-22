Dundee’s John Alexander named ‘council leader of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s John Alexander named ‘council leader of the year’

"The work councillors do locally can, all too often, go unrecognised."

By Ben MacDonald
John Alexander receiving his 'leader of the year' award from Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland. Image: LGIU Scotland
John Alexander receiving his 'leader of the year' award from Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland. Image: LGIU Scotland

Dundee politician John Alexander has been named as Scotland’s council leader of the year.

Mr Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council’s ruling SNP administration, received the gong at the Cllr Awards 2023 in Edinburgh.

The event, run by Local Government Information Unit (LGUI) Scotland and investment firm CCLA, also honoured Labour councillor Helen Wright with a ‘lifetime legend’ award.

The judging panel featured senior councillors and other stakeholders from the sector.

Councillors’ work ‘all too often unrecognised’

A statement by the organisers said: “The judging panel noted Cllr Alexander’s leading role and oversight of Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront regeneration, the creation of the Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc and the £350 million Tay Cities Deal.

“Cllr Alexander also chairs the policy and resources committee which oversees the city council’s gross revenue budget of £544m and gross capital programme of £346m, focussed on growth and prosperity. ”

It also recognised his role as chairman of the Scottish Cities Alliance.

The statement added: “The Cllr Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally as their work can, all too often, go unrecognised.”

Ms Wright, who was first elected as a councillor in 1980, became Dundee’s first female Lord Provost – but was later sacked from the role in a row over expenses.

The organisers said: “The judging panel noted Cllr Wright’s 40-plus years of service on the council and her commitment to supporting women in her community.

Helen Wright being presented with her award by Heather Lamont, client investments director at CCLA. Image: LGIU Scotland

“She actively mentors and supports new women entering the council, and has made a real difference for women’s incarceration and the Bella Unit in her ward.

“She has played a pivotal role in advocating for women’s representation in local politics and ensuring an open and transparent city government.”

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

“As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally.”

Conversation