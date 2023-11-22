Dundee’s John Alexander named ‘council leader of the year’

Dundee politician John Alexander has been named as Scotland’s council leader of the year.

Mr Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council’s ruling SNP administration, received the gong at the Cllr Awards 2023 in Edinburgh.

The event, run by Local Government Information Unit (LGUI) Scotland and investment firm CCLA, also honoured Labour councillor Helen Wright with a ‘lifetime legend’ award.

The judging panel featured senior councillors and other stakeholders from the sector.

Councillors’ work ‘all too often unrecognised’

A statement by the organisers said: “The judging panel noted Cllr Alexander’s leading role and oversight of Dundee’s £1 billion Waterfront regeneration, the creation of the Michelin-Scotland Innovation Parc and the £350 million Tay Cities Deal.

“Cllr Alexander also chairs the policy and resources committee which oversees the city council’s gross revenue budget of £544m and gross capital programme of £346m, focussed on growth and prosperity. ”

It also recognised his role as chairman of the Scottish Cities Alliance.

The statement added: “The Cllr Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally as their work can, all too often, go unrecognised.”

Ms Wright, who was first elected as a councillor in 1980, became Dundee’s first female Lord Provost – but was later sacked from the role in a row over expenses.

The organisers said: “The judging panel noted Cllr Wright’s 40-plus years of service on the council and her commitment to supporting women in her community.

“She actively mentors and supports new women entering the council, and has made a real difference for women’s incarceration and the Bella Unit in her ward.

“She has played a pivotal role in advocating for women’s representation in local politics and ensuring an open and transparent city government.”

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “In the face of unprecedented domestic and global challenges over the last year, councillors nationwide have once again exhibited unwavering dedication to serving their constituents.

“As councils continue to deliver essential services like social care and housing amid a cost of living crisis, these awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors do locally.”