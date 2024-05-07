Playing the blues – the story of the Dundee FC strip that never was

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Playing the blues – the story of the Dundee FC strip that never was

The new strips featuring the Boyle logo were to be worn for the first time in a league game against Aberdeen in March 1985. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Billy Boyle shaking hands over the Dundee FC strip
Billy Boyle shakes hands on the shirt deal at Dens. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.

Dundee has attracted an array of sponsors over the years whose names can transport you back in time to teams and kits of seasons past.

Novafone brings back memories of the Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright strike partnership which produced 48 goals in the Premier Division in 1987/88.

Simon Stainrod’s fedora and the 4-3 win over Rangers in August 1992 always come to mind when you think of Kelly’s Copiers.

But can you remember the first sponsor to put its name on Dundee’s jerseys?

Football sponsorship began in 1977

Hibs were the first club in Scotland to have a shirt sponsor in 1977 although the size of the Bukta lettering led to the announcement of a TV blackout.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief when the dispute ended.

Hibs arranged to use a change strip when their games were shown on TV.

Hibernian team line up in 1978.
Hibernian line up in 1978 with the Bukta lettering which was Scotland’s first. Image: DC Thomson.

Sponsored shirts became the norm during the 1980s.

Dundee were challenging for a Uefa Cup place under the stewardship of Archie Knox when Billy Boyle signed a sponsorship deal with the club in March 1985.

The late Mr Boyle was a passionate Dundee supporter.

He was running his own law firm from Reform Street and the two-year deal would include shirt sponsorship and ground advertising.

There were handshakes and backslaps when Dundee were presented with the new strips during a Friday morning photocall at Dens Park.

The Evening Telegraph said the move was made possible by the Law Society of Scotland changing its rules to allow solicitors to advertise.

Dundee FC strip in 1985.
Billy Boyle alongside the Dundee players with the new strip in March 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Boyle would not disclose how much he was paying for his firm’s name to be displayed although it was thought to be worth around £75,000.

He said: “A football club is still a major part of city life.

“We as a firm wish to take advantage of the new rules.

“Traditionally solicitors have had difficulty in making the public aware of the services they can offer together with their prices and costs.

“We feel this is a dynamic way of doing it.”

The Law Society raised the red card

Dundee chairman Ian Gellatly said the deal was a long time coming.

“This is a relationship we have had with Mr Boyle going back to November, but we have had to hold off because of the Law Society rules,” he said.

“This is a major step forward in that we have been looking for a shirt sponsor for the past two or three years.

“The sum involved is in line with other rates of sponsorship which other clubs like ourselves would be asking for.

“It is a substantial sum as far as Dundee FC is concerned.”

Billy Boyle
Billy Boyle was arguably Dundee’s most famous solicitor. Image: Supplied.

The new Dundee strips featuring the Boyle logo were to be worn for the first time in a league game against Aberdeen at Dens the following afternoon.

But they were never seen on the pitch.

The ink was barely dry on the contract when the Law Society of Scotland made a dramatic intervention to prevent the deal from going ahead.

The society’s agents lodged an interdict calling for a ban on Mr Boyle advertising on Dundee shirts and tracksuits for the next three seasons.

The firm was also banned from advertising on trackside boards.

Legal battle at Dundee Sheriff Court

Sheriff Bowen sat late at the city’s sheriff court on the eve of Dundee’s home match.

The Law Society argued successfully that the display of Mr Boyle’s name would be in breach of the society’s rules on advertising for its members.

Mr Lindsay Foulis told the court the advertisements might reasonably be said to bring the legal profession into disrepute.

He said this matter had been discussed by the Law Society “which decided it would be
inappropriate for solicitors to advertise on dustbins, for example”.

The society allowed only advertising in papers, on TV and radio or by direct mailing.

Dundee chairman Ian Gellatly said the contract was a binding one and the sponsorship deal would go ahead without the use of the logo.

Mr Boyle appealed against the interdict and, after a hearing on April 9, Sheriff Principal Robert Richardson Taylor ordered the interdict to be lifted.

He was not satisfied the action raised was competent.

Dr Taylor later refused an appeal by the Law Society against his decision but that did not allow the sponsorship deal with Dundee to proceed.

The Law Society also served a notice on Mr Boyle ordering the firm to withdraw.

Mr Boyle’s legal remedy to get the notice lifted was to present a case to the Court of
Session in Edinburgh and seek its adjudication.

The Evening Telegraph suggested such a hearing “could be months, if not years away”.

Novafone became Dundee FC strip sponsors in 1987

And then?

Nothing.

The case appeared to be quietly forgotten about.

The shirt sponsor void was eventually filled by Novafone in 1987.

New kit launch Novafone in 1987.
Marie Traynor joins Tommy Coyne, Jim Duffy and John Brown at the launch. Image: DC Thomson.

Daniel Smith of the Dee Archive stumbled upon the story during his research.

He said iconic images of Dee successes from that period would have looked very different had the sponsorship deal gone ahead.

“It’s a fascinating story, especially with the way the game is now with sponsorship on near enough anything with a bit of space,” he said.

“It’s something that I’ve never seen mentioned anywhere.

“I’d always been under the impression that Novafone was our first ever shirt sponsor.

“It makes you think how classic pictures back then would have looked like with writing on the front of our strips?

“Who can possibly forget Albert Kidd and his one arm celebration towards the south enclosure after his double against Hearts in 1986?

The Dundee FC team photo, featuring the 1985/86 strip
The Dundee FC team photo before the 1985/86 season featuring a new strip. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Boyle shirt sponsor fitted perfectly onto the 1984-85 kit.

“But how might the next season’s home top have turned out?

“A different design to make space for the name would have robbed fans of a strip that many have down as their all-time favourite.”

Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Sponsorship deals would grow more lucrative and valuable.

Dundee would don kits down the years with sponsors that ranged from Auto Windscreens and the Firkin Brewery to the Forfar Roof Truss.

The Ceramic Tile Warehouse and Claudio Caniggia were a match made in heaven and Kilmac Energy will forever be associated with Helicopter Saturday.

WG Boyle was the one that got away.

Conversation