Dundee boss Tony Docherty delivers Ryan Astley verdict after slow start for ex-Everton defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty delivers Ryan Astley verdict after slow start for ex-Everton defender

The Wales U/21 international has had to be patient to get his chance at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Ryan Astley. Image: SNS
Ryan Astley joined Dundee from Everton in January. Image: SNS

Dundee fans can expect to see more of Ryan Astley next season says manager Tony Docherty.

The 22-year-old’s start to life at Dens Park has been a slow burn.

Astley was signed mid-January on a lengthy deal – joining only Trevor Carson in being contracted to the Dark Blues until 2026.

However, aside from 23 minutes off the bench at St Mirren, Dundee fans hadn’t had the opportunity to see what their new centre-back could do.

Coming from the Everton youth setup, where he made his U/23 debut at just 16, and having captained Wales at U/21 level there was pedigree.

Ryan Astley
Ryan Astley in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA

He’d also had first-team experience on loan at Accrington Stanley in 2022/23 where he played 32 times and scored four goals.

But there were no first-team opportunities forthcoming at Dundee.

An ever-present on the bench, it appeared Astley would be something of an enigma for supporters by the end of the campaign.

However, injuries suffered by centre-backs Joe Shaughnessy and Ricki Lamie meant Astley’s patience paid off.

And manager Docherty was pleased with what he saw from the defender in Premiership starts at Hearts and Rangers.

‘Signed for a reason’

The Dens boss explained Astley’s first six months at the club.

“He’s someone we worked hard to get and there was competition to get him in,” Docherty said.

Ryan Astley makes a brilliant block early in his first Dundee FC start against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He came in at a time in the season when we were doing really well defensively. He’s been an ever-present on the bench and only got one run-out against St Mirren.

“Ryan has waited really patiently and trained really well.

“All the staff have been really impressed with him, everything we thought about him is there.

“But his attitude has been great.

“He got an opportunity to come in against Hearts and I thought he did really well.

Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock

“He’s one we targeted and signed for a reason.

“Hopefully, we’ll see him playing quite a prominent role going forward.”

Tough baptism

Astley’s first starts came against Lawrence Shankland, en route to a 32-goal season, and 23-goal Cyriel Dessers.

A tough baptism in the Scottish game.

Docherty, though, revealed the plan was always to bed Astley into his team slowly after the 22-year-old made the move north of the border.

Ryan Astley challenges Lawrence Shankland. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Shutterstock

“He’s had to bide his time but when the opportunity arose due to injuries to Shaughnessy and Lamie, he came in and I thought he did really well,” the Dens boss added.

“Whenever we’ve seen him in bounce games or training, it’s been difficult for him but he’s acquitted himself well.

“He’s a good player, Ryan Astley, a very good player.

“We worked hard to get him and there was competition to sign him.

“He did well at the end of the season and I think we’ll see more of him next season.”

More from Dundee FC

Antonio Portales has loved his first year at Dundee - and can't wait for the derby experience. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales buzzing for first taste of Dundee derby next season
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's top-six season in numbers as Luke McCowan smashes 37-year record
Lyall Cameron salutes the travelling Dundee fans at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland under-21 boss can't wait to reunite with Lyall Cameron after 'very influential' Dundee…
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21…
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck sends heartfelt farewell message to Dundee and Dens faithful
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
The inside story of Dundee's triumphant Premiership return: Finding Paul McGowan, Rangers rancour and…
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty delighted 'gut feeling' about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early…
3
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends

Conversation