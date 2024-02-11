Dundee star Ryan Astley lifts lid on Owen Beck talk that sold him on Dens Park move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Ryan Astley lifts lid on Owen Beck talk that sold him on Dens Park move

The former Everton kid spoke to the Dee's Liverpool loanee Owen Beck before signing for the club.

By Neil Robertson
Ryan Astley (left) and Owen Beck (right) of Dundee. Images: SNS
Ryan Astley (left) and Owen Beck (right) of Dundee. Images: SNS

Ryan Astley revealed a Liverpool player helped convince him to make the move from Everton to Dundee.

The 22-year-old defender decided to leave Goodison last month to join Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It was a huge decision for Welsh U/21 cap Astley but his compatriot Owen Beck who is on loan at Dens from Liverpool helped make his mind up.

Astley, who will be in the Dundee squad for Sunday’s game with St Johnstone, revealed: “My agent said, ‘Dundee, what do you think?’.

“I was open to anything and I had a Zoom call with them.

Ryan Astley
Dundee’s Ryan Astley on Wales U/21 duty. Image: Shutterstock

“I also spoke to Owen. He was full of praise and told me if I get the chance to come then I should take it.

“I have played with him for Wales before so Owen and me have always got on well. We are quite close.

“Seeing what Owen has done up here also had an impact on me.”

Astley, who spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, added: “The moment was right for me to go and get myself a career. I have nothing but good things to say about everyone at Everton. I wanted to go and play and prove myself.

“It was a big decision and after I spoke to the gaffer I wanted to come up and play for him.”

Former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. Image: Shutterstock

Astley never made a first-team appearance for Everton but he admits he learned lots training under managers such as Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the biggest influence on him during his time with the Toffees was former Under-23 coach David Unsworth.

Astley said: “He made me into such a better defender. My mentality changed under him.

“He gave me confidence and I felt I was getting better and better under him. I am always grateful to him.”

More from Dundee FC

Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Liam Gordon challenge on Michael Mellon was 'almost life-endangering'…
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-1 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star men as VAR decision kicks off…
Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee set for triple fitness boost for St Johnstone clash as Tony Docherty hails…
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over…
2
(Left to right) SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, Dundee managing director John Nelms and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Images: SNS
Dundee stadium plan hailed by Scottish football chiefs as club submits initial planning application
Jordan McGhee takes on St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee vows Dundee will bounce back from 'bad night' as St Johnstone come…
Tony Docherty
6 Dundee VAR gripes as turmoil over technology grows
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was unhappy his side weren't given a penalty. Image: SNS
'Aggrieved' Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams second handball call in 2 games after being…
Luke McCowan challenges Hyeokkyu Kwon as Dundee faced St Mirren. Image: SNS
St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as late goals seal points…
St Mirren v Dundee will kick off late. Image: SNS
St Mirren v Dundee kick-off DELAYED

Conversation