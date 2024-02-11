Dundee star Ryan Astley lifts lid on Owen Beck talk that sold him on Dens Park move

Ryan Astley revealed a Liverpool player helped convince him to make the move from Everton to Dundee.

The 22-year-old defender decided to leave Goodison last month to join Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

It was a huge decision for Welsh U/21 cap Astley but his compatriot Owen Beck who is on loan at Dens from Liverpool helped make his mind up.

Astley, who will be in the Dundee squad for Sunday’s game with St Johnstone, revealed: “My agent said, ‘Dundee, what do you think?’.

“I was open to anything and I had a Zoom call with them.

“I also spoke to Owen. He was full of praise and told me if I get the chance to come then I should take it.

“I have played with him for Wales before so Owen and me have always got on well. We are quite close.

“Seeing what Owen has done up here also had an impact on me.”

Astley, who spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, added: “The moment was right for me to go and get myself a career. I have nothing but good things to say about everyone at Everton. I wanted to go and play and prove myself.

“It was a big decision and after I spoke to the gaffer I wanted to come up and play for him.”

Astley never made a first-team appearance for Everton but he admits he learned lots training under managers such as Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the biggest influence on him during his time with the Toffees was former Under-23 coach David Unsworth.

Astley said: “He made me into such a better defender. My mentality changed under him.

“He gave me confidence and I felt I was getting better and better under him. I am always grateful to him.”