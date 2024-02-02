Dundee transfer window assessed – who is a star in the making and which departure was a no-brainer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee transfer window assessed – who is a star in the making and which departure was a no-brainer?

The Dark Blues added seven new faces in the winter window with three departing.

Cammy Kerr, Owen Beck and Michael Mellon.
Dundee made seven signings with three departures - how good a window was it?
By George Cran

January 2024 was a busy month for Dundee as manager Tony Docherty bolstered his squad for a top-six challenge.

The Dark Blues went into the window with Docherty just looking to add a couple of fresh faces to his squad after a very positive first half of the season.

However, that plan had to be adapted when Owen Beck was recalled by Liverpool.

And the partnership with Burnley made an immediate impact with a trio of players moving north of the border for the second half of the campaign.

Instead of a couple of signings, Dundee in fact made seven.

How good has the business been, though?

Courier Sport assesses Dundee’s winter window.

IN

Dara Costelloe

Dara Costelloe
Dara Costelloe swapped St Johnstone for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

The first signing of 2024 came out of the blue as young Irish winger Costelloe finished training with St Johnstone at the end of 2023 and turned up for Dundee training just a couple of days later.

The 21-year-old had fallen out of favour under Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park but has made an impact in his first few games for the Dark Blues.

First used at left wing-back, Costelloe had big shoes to fill in the absence of Beck.

Going forward he brought something to the Dark Blues, though defensively he struggled.

He played a part in both goals at Tynecastle last week and has shown already he’ll be a good addition.

Verdict: Good, versatile squad option

Curtis Main

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Powerful striker Main has been a regular fixture of the Scottish Premiership, spending six seasons north of the border with Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Early days haven’t yielded much from the big frontman with three substitute appearances all he’s managed so far.

Short of match fitness after little game time at Indian side Bengaluru, Dens boss Docherty is expecting plenty from the 31-year-old.

Main played a big role in St Mirren’s top-six finish last season, scoring nine times. Can he repeat that feat at Dens?

Verdict: Useful addition

Ryan Astley

New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC

One of only two permanent signings over the window, Astley is a Wales youth international team-mate of Owen Beck. The two also share the same agent and Beck played a key role in convincing Astley to move north from Everton.

Signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the Dark Blues are putting faith in the young defender.

Still only 22, Astley has only had one season of League One football to his name so there is plenty to learn.

Last season he played 32 times for Accrington Stanley as they finished 23rd.

Verdict: Too early to tell

Owen Dodgson

Dundee loanee Owen Dodgson. Image: SNS.

One of the ‘Burnley Three’, Dodgson came in to help Dundee shore up the left side of their defence.

It’s not been an easy start to life at Dens Park, however. The former Manchester United youth player gave away two penalties in his first two matches.

However, he’s shown enough aside from that to say he’ll bring something to the Dark Blues backline.

Verdict: More to come

Michael Mellon

Michael Mellon opens his Dundee account at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

The third Claret has already made a name for himself at Dundee, grabbing a goal and two assists off the bench on debut.

Mellon already had 15 goals to his name for Morecambe in League Two and had been coveted by League One sides down south.

However, the link-up between Burnley and Dundee put the Dark Blues to the front of the queue.

Early signs are very positive, if Mellon can continue to find the net between now and the end of the season then who knows where the team can end up.

Verdict: A star in the making

Owen Beck

Owen Beck goes for goal at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee missed Beck for those four weeks, they missed him badly.

But the love story between the young Liverpool star and the Dee is alive once more.

It’s been a stellar season so far for the flying wing-back and enticing him back to Dens Park is testament to the work done by Tony Docherty in building this squad.

Dundee once more have serious quality down their left flank.

Verdict: Star signing

Jon McCracken

Jon McCracken has returned to Dundee. Image: Dundee FC.

Another returning to the club where he started the season, goalkeeper Jon McCracken was something of a surprise.

Having played for Accrington Stanley since leaving Dens, McCracken was unable to sign for any other club. A situation Dundee have used as opportunity to get a good young goalie back on the books.

Currently injured, McCracken will compete with Trevor Carson for that first-choice slot when he returns to training in the next week or so.

The Scotsman impressed in his handful of games at the start of the season, keeping two clean sheets in four appearances.

Good with his feet, the 23-year-old is very much a modern style goalkeeper and could bring something different to Carson.

Verdict: Good bit of opportunism

OUT

Marcel Lewis

Marcel Lewis is yet to make his Dundee debut. Image: SNS
Marcel Lewis warms up at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

The first departure the squad in January was an unsurprising one.

Lewis hadn’t played a single minute in an unsuccessful loan spell from Burnley.

Verdict: No brainer

Cammy Kerr

Cammy Kerr in action for Inverness. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr in action for Inverness. Image: SNS

Seeing Kerr in a shirt other than a Dundee one was a shock when he made his debut for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And he quickly set about helping his new club shock promotion hopefuls Raith Rovers on their own patch.

A decade as a Dee, Kerr has played a part in three promotions, including two league titles.

Though he is contracted until next summer, his lack of game time this season under Tony Docherty suggests it could be the end of Kerr’s time at the club.

Verdict: End of an era

Zak Rudden

Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden signed for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee. Image: Raith Rovers.

Rudden had started a fair amount of games under Docherty but two goals, one of them a penalty, isn’t a strike rate that will keep that place for long.

And the arrivals of Main and Mellon meant that Rudden had dropped down the pecking order.

Now he’s aiming to deny his parent club’s big rivals Dundee United the Championship title by helping Raith Rovers to promotion.

Verdict: Best for both parties

Overall grade – A

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee’s transfer window was a busy one for manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

What a window for the Dark Blues.

Comparing the squad now to the one that closed out 2023, there is no doubt Dundee are in a stronger place.

Docherty has plenty of options in every position. It’s a big squad and that could be tough to keep everyone happy.

However, quality youth players combined with experienced pros is a recipe for success.

Some very good business done as excitement builds at Dens Park.

Conversation