Home News Perth & Kinross

27-hour heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire

Residents are being warned they could be cut off by flooded roads.

By Chloe Burrell
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Perthshire.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office

A 27-hour heavy rain warning has been issued for parts of Perthshire.

Residents in western and northern parts of the county will be hit by the deluge between Sunday and Monday night.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 6pm on Sunday and runs until 9pm on Monday.

The warning area covers the likes of Aberfeldy, the A9 to the north of Pitlochry, and the Loch Tay and Loch Earn areas.

Forecasters say the rain is likely to cause flooding to some homes and businesses.

There is a chance of disruption to public transport with commuters told to expect longer journey times.

There is also a possibility that some communities will become cut off due to flooded roads.

