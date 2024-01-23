Owen Dodgson determined to emulate Owen Beck Dundee success as Burnley loanee reveals ‘mayhem’ of living with team-mate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Dodgson determined to emulate Owen Beck Dundee success as Burnley loanee reveals ‘mayhem’ of living with team-mate

The Burnley loan star made his Dark Blues debut from the bench in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie.

By Craig Cairns
Owen Dodgson (left) has arrived at Dundee to replace Owen Beck (left) who has returned to Liverpool. Images: SNS
Owen Dodgson (left) has arrived at Dundee to replace Owen Beck (left) who has returned to Liverpool. Images: SNS

New Dundee loanee Owen Dodgson isn’t fazed by talk of Owen Beck’s Dens Park success.

Lots of noise has been made over Liverpool prospect Beck’s successful first half of the season at Dens Park.

Praise for his contribution in the City of Discovery was quickly followed by speculation over his future, which was effectively quashed when he made his senior debut for Liverpool at the weekend.

Dodgson is the man brought in to replace Beck, but the 20-year-old Burnley loanee isn’t intimidated by his predecessor’s story – instead, he’s motivated by it..

“All the coaching staff and lads spoke highly of him,” said Dodgson. “I am not going to let that get in my head, in terms of hearing somebody has done well.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck’s became a fans’ favourite at Dundee Image: SNS

“I will focus on myself and doing well. Hopefully, I will do as well as him or even better if I can for the club and fans.”

Dodgson is one of two Burnley players currently on loan at Dens Park along with Dara Costelloe, who spent the first half of the season at St Johnstone.

Conveniently, the pair are currently living together.

More talent could follow from Turf Moor after a “strategic partnership” between Dundee and Burnley was announced on Monday.

One player linked with a loan move recently is Clarets striker Michael Mellon – son of former Dundee United manager Micky.

Dodgson has no idea whether Mellon will soon be joining the Burnley contingent at Dens Park.

But if he does, Dodgson seems certain that the chaotic early nature of his new digs with Costelloe means he couldn’t handle a second flatmate in the form of the Scotland under-21 striker.

Owen Dodgson: I have to learn to cook

“It has been mayhem at times,” explained Dodgson of his new home. “I have known [Dara] for years, since 2020.

“I still need to learn to cook! I haven’t lived away from home and I will need to learn how to cook, clean and wash, etc..  will get used to it.

“Dara has been away from home and is domesticated.  I know what he is all about and he is a chilled guy and that is what I wanted.”

Dodgson made his Dundee debut as a substitute in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to Kilmarnock and is now looking ahead to Tuesday night away to Hearts.

Owen Dodgson made his debut for Dundee versus Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He’s excited by the prospect after being briefed on the type of atmosphere to expect under the lights at Tynecastle.

And he is more aware of what to expect on the pitch after his first taste of Scottish football at the weekend.

“I am getting to see how physical and quick it is,” he said. “I have just been to League One and I have just experienced that. There is not much difference there.

“I am quite used to it and with the big teams, it will be good to experience these games, like Hearts away.

“The manager told us Tynecastle was tight with the fans on top of you, so that will be good to experience.”

Conversation