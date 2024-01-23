Owen Dodgson determined to emulate Owen Beck Dundee success as Burnley loanee reveals ‘mayhem’ of living with team-mate

New Dundee loanee Owen Dodgson isn’t fazed by talk of Owen Beck’s Dens Park success.

Lots of noise has been made over Liverpool prospect Beck’s successful first half of the season at Dens Park.

Praise for his contribution in the City of Discovery was quickly followed by speculation over his future, which was effectively quashed when he made his senior debut for Liverpool at the weekend.

Dodgson is the man brought in to replace Beck, but the 20-year-old Burnley loanee isn’t intimidated by his predecessor’s story – instead, he’s motivated by it..

“All the coaching staff and lads spoke highly of him,” said Dodgson. “I am not going to let that get in my head, in terms of hearing somebody has done well.

“I will focus on myself and doing well. Hopefully, I will do as well as him or even better if I can for the club and fans.”

Dodgson is one of two Burnley players currently on loan at Dens Park along with Dara Costelloe, who spent the first half of the season at St Johnstone.

Conveniently, the pair are currently living together.

More talent could follow from Turf Moor after a “strategic partnership” between Dundee and Burnley was announced on Monday.

One player linked with a loan move recently is Clarets striker Michael Mellon – son of former Dundee United manager Micky.

Dodgson has no idea whether Mellon will soon be joining the Burnley contingent at Dens Park.

But if he does, Dodgson seems certain that the chaotic early nature of his new digs with Costelloe means he couldn’t handle a second flatmate in the form of the Scotland under-21 striker.

Owen Dodgson: I have to learn to cook

“It has been mayhem at times,” explained Dodgson of his new home. “I have known [Dara] for years, since 2020.

“I still need to learn to cook! I haven’t lived away from home and I will need to learn how to cook, clean and wash, etc.. will get used to it.

“Dara has been away from home and is domesticated. I know what he is all about and he is a chilled guy and that is what I wanted.”

Dodgson made his Dundee debut as a substitute in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat to Kilmarnock and is now looking ahead to Tuesday night away to Hearts.

He’s excited by the prospect after being briefed on the type of atmosphere to expect under the lights at Tynecastle.

And he is more aware of what to expect on the pitch after his first taste of Scottish football at the weekend.

“I am getting to see how physical and quick it is,” he said. “I have just been to League One and I have just experienced that. There is not much difference there.

“I am quite used to it and with the big teams, it will be good to experience these games, like Hearts away.

“The manager told us Tynecastle was tight with the fans on top of you, so that will be good to experience.”