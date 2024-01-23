Pensioner, 67, taken to hospital after being ‘robbed’ in Dundee

A pensioner was taken to Ninewells Hospital after he was allegedly robbed in Dundee.

Police were called to Craigowan Road in the Charleston area of the city on Monday morning.

Locals described seeing heightened police activity on the street after the alarm was raised at around 11am.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55am on Monday, we received a report that a 67-year-old man was robbed on Craigowan Road in Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 42-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

“She is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”