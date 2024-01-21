3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay – goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under the microscope

Dundee’s cup woes continued into the Tony Docherty era after a shocking start at Kilmarnock saw their campaign end almost before it had begun.

It’s been 114 years since the Dark Blues lifted the trophy, 21 since their last final and 18 since they’ve been in a semi-final.

All those numbers will now tick over at least one more year after three minutes of misery at Rugby Park.

Dundee have been level for just 17 seconds of football in 2024.

That’s how long it took for Kyle Vassell to open the scoring and it barely took Marley Watkins two further minutes to extend the lead.

Cup hopes over for another year but what did we learn from the 2-0 defeat?

Game of three goalies

We saw two Dundee goalies in action on Saturday but neither was Trevor Carson.

The No 1 picked up a knock in training on Friday. He could have been risked for this one. However, with so many games coming up over the next few weeks he was left out to recover.

Understudy Adam Legzdins is vastly experienced as well. But he had an afternoon to forget.

He was hesitant off his line for the opening goal and could have done better with the second.

Then came the odd moment of his replacement on 37 minutes.

Prior to it, Harry Sharp had been sent to warm up and substitutes were seemingly asking Legzdins if he was OK to continue.

The match stopped and physios came on but the goalie appeared reluctant to come off despite his vision being blurred, as Docherty said post-match.

Sharp came on and performed well in his first Dundee appearance since February last year.

Back-to-back saves against Vassell capped a good show, the second in particular was impressive.

If he’s close to fitness, safe to assume Carson will be back between the sticks at Hearts on Tuesday, though.

Wing-backs

All eyes were on how Docherty would replace Owen Beck at left wing-back without an obvious replacement.

Owen Dodgson has come in from Burnley on loan to take on that mantle but is suffering from a chest infection and couldn’t manage the entire game.

Instead, another loan from Turf Moor in Dara Costelloe, took on that left wing-back gig.

It did, though, show that the Irishman normally plays as a winger. And more often on the right flank. Defensively, he struggled against Dan Armstrong.

The first goal came as a result of Costelloe’s clearance being blocked, then he was the marker beaten by Watkins for goal No 2.

But, going forward, he was a real threat down the left flank as he sent in a number of dangerous low crosses.

A mixed bag for the youngster but enough to suggest he’ll be a useful option this term.

On the other side, Ryan Howley was used as right wing-back with Jordan McGhee needed to step in at centre-back.

Another more used to a different position, normally used as a central midfielder, the Coventry City man struggled to make any impact.

Dodgson, though, showed glimpses of quality on his debut and can be expected to provide a more comfortable option on the left.

The right side seems up for grabs. Especially with Cammy Kerr set to exit alongside Zak Rudden.

Rusty Main

Main was the third debutant on show for the Dark Blues, coming off the bench alongside Dodgson for the final 33 minutes.

He looked short of match sharpness, having only played eight times this season over in India.

One turn and shot was a nice glimpse of what may be to come, only for that strike to be blocked.

Minutes under the belt, though, and the expectation is of better days ahead.

The same goes for the entire team. First game back after the winter break, there was rustiness in both sides.

Killie took full advantage, while the Dark Blues gave up two poor goals.

Dundee will be hoping that’s the cobwebs shaken off ahead of the trip to Hearts in the Premiership on Tuesday, however.

Because another start like at Kilmarnock won’t do.