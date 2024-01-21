3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay – goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock dismay – goalies, wing-backs and Curtis Main under the microscope

The Dark Blues crashed out of the cup after a catastrophic first three minutes at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock take the lead with less than 20 seconds on the clock. Image: Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s cup woes continued into the Tony Docherty era after a shocking start at Kilmarnock saw their campaign end almost before it had begun.

It’s been 114 years since the Dark Blues lifted the trophy, 21 since their last final and 18 since they’ve been in a semi-final.

All those numbers will now tick over at least one more year after three minutes of misery at Rugby Park.

Dundee have been level for just 17 seconds of football in 2024.

That’s how long it took for Kyle Vassell to open the scoring and it barely took Marley Watkins two further minutes to extend the lead.

Vassell makes it 1-0. Image: Shutterstock
Vassell makes it 1-0. Image: Shutterstock

Cup hopes over for another year but what did we learn from the 2-0 defeat?

Game of three goalies

We saw two Dundee goalies in action on Saturday but neither was Trevor Carson.

The No 1 picked up a knock in training on Friday. He could have been risked for this one. However, with so many games coming up over the next few weeks he was left out to recover.

Understudy Adam Legzdins is vastly experienced as well. But he had an afternoon to forget.

Dundee FC go two behind at Kilmarnock after just two minutes. Image: Shutterstock

He was hesitant off his line for the opening goal and could have done better with the second.

Then came the odd moment of his replacement on 37 minutes.

Prior to it, Harry Sharp had been sent to warm up and substitutes were seemingly asking Legzdins if he was OK to continue.

The match stopped and physios came on but the goalie appeared reluctant to come off despite his vision being blurred, as Docherty said post-match.

Legzdins talks with Dundee medical staff before coming off. Image: Shutterstock

Sharp came on and performed well in his first Dundee appearance since February last year.

Back-to-back saves against Vassell capped a good show, the second in particular was impressive.

If he’s close to fitness, safe to assume Carson will be back between the sticks at Hearts on Tuesday, though.

Wing-backs

All eyes were on how Docherty would replace Owen Beck at left wing-back without an obvious replacement.

Owen Dodgson has come in from Burnley on loan to take on that mantle but is suffering from a chest infection and couldn’t manage the entire game.

Instead, another loan from Turf Moor in Dara Costelloe, took on that left wing-back gig.

Dara Costelloe
Dara Costelloe made his Dundee FC debut at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

It did, though, show that the Irishman normally plays as a winger. And more often on the right flank. Defensively, he struggled against Dan Armstrong.

The first goal came as a result of Costelloe’s clearance being blocked, then he was the marker beaten by Watkins for goal No 2.

But, going forward, he was a real threat down the left flank as he sent in a number of dangerous low crosses.

A mixed bag for the youngster but enough to suggest he’ll be a useful option this term.

Owen Dodgson (right) made his debut from the bench alongside Curtis Main. Image: Shutterstock
Owen Dodgson (right) comes off the bench alongside Curtis Main. Image: Shutterstock

On the other side, Ryan Howley was used as right wing-back with Jordan McGhee needed to step in at centre-back.

Another more used to a different position, normally used as a central midfielder, the Coventry City man struggled to make any impact.

Dodgson, though, showed glimpses of quality on his debut and can be expected to provide a more comfortable option on the left.

The right side seems up for grabs. Especially with Cammy Kerr set to exit alongside Zak Rudden.

Rusty Main

Main was the third debutant on show for the Dark Blues, coming off the bench alongside Dodgson for the final 33 minutes.

He looked short of match sharpness, having only played eight times this season over in India.

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made his Dundee FC debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

One turn and shot was a nice glimpse of what may be to come, only for that strike to be blocked.

Minutes under the belt, though, and the expectation is of better days ahead.

The same goes for the entire team. First game back after the winter break, there was rustiness in both sides.

Killie took full advantage, while the Dark Blues gave up two poor goals.

Dundee will be hoping that’s the cobwebs shaken off ahead of the trip to Hearts in the Premiership on Tuesday, however.

Because another start like at Kilmarnock won’t do.

More from Dundee FC

Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden have been told they can leave Dundee. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pair Cammy Kerr and Zak Rudden told they can find new clubs
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, 'blurred' vision for Adam Legzdins…
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…

Conversation