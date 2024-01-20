Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, ‘blurred’ vision for Adam Legzdins and a mountain to climb at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Trevor Carson injury news, ‘blurred’ vision for Adam Legzdins and a mountain to climb at Kilmarnock

The Dark Blues were knocked out of the Scottish Cup after going 2-0 down within three minutes at Rugby Park.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty watches on as Dundee fall to defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says Luke McCowan’s first-half disallowed goal was a pivotal moment in their Scottish Cup defeat at Kilmarnock.

However, he admitted losing two goals inside three minutes gave his side too much to do to rescue their cup hopes.

Kyle Vassell nipped in for the opener after just 19 seconds before Marley Watkins added a second two minutes later.

“We had the proverbial mountain to climb,” Docherty said

“You can’t expect to get anything if you come to a difficult tie at Kilmarnock and give away two goals in the first three minutes.

“But I have to give the lads a huge amount of credit to the players for doing what they did.

Kyle Vassell gives Killie the lead inside 20 seconds. Image: SNS

“I thought we had a perfectly good goal chalked off for offside and I don’t know why.

“I think he said that Dara Costelloe was offside but he was nowhere near the goalkeeper when the ball went in.

“That was a pivotal moment.

“I have to give the players credit for the effort they put in and I have to focus on that.

“I feel for the travelling support that came down because we lost it in the first three minutes.”

Adam Legzdins

Adam Legzdins comes off with an eye issue. Image: SNS
Adam Legzdins comes off with an eye issue. Image: SNS

Dundee were without first-choice goalie Trevor Carson with the experienced Legzdins coming in for just his second appearance of the campaign.

That, though, lasted just 37 minutes as he went off after a discussion with the physio team. Harry Sharp replaced him to make his first Dundee appearance since February.

“I don’t know what happened with Adam Legzdins. He’s still with the medical department,” Docherty said after the game.

“I think it was his vision. I think his vision was blurred.

“I’m not clear on the diagnosis.”

Trevor Carson

Harry Sharp denies Vassell in the second half. Image: SNS

The issue with Carson, however, isn’t a serious one with Docherty adding: “Trevor picked up a little niggle in training yesterday.

“Whether that affected the players, I don’t know. Trevor has been fantastic for us.

“It’s only a minor niggle he picked up.

“I thought Harry Sharp did well coming into the game. He’s a good young goalie and he acquitted himself really well.

“I singled him out in the dressing-room to say that.

“I thought Charlie Reilly was outstanding as well when he came on. There were good performances there but we gave ourselves too much to do.”

Dundee are next in action on Tuesday away to Hearts as they get back into Premiership action.

More from Dundee FC

Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…
Ryan Astley
Dundee closing in on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…

Conversation