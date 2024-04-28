Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Celtic display gives big belief for run-in: ‘We are rubbing our hands thinking of games to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Celtic display gives big belief for run-in: ‘We are rubbing our hands thinking of games to come’

The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners at Dens Park but were pushed all the way by Docherty's Dee.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the stands as his Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says Dundee’s performance against Celtic made his exile in the stands bearable after his side gave the league leaders a nervy time at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues boss was sitting out after picking up four yellow cards this season and was thoroughly pleased with what he saw from the director’s box.

Celtic did, though, come away victorious after James Forrest’s double put the Hoops 2-0 up.

A deflected Antonio Portales goal on 74 minutes gave Dundee hope in a strong second-half showing.

Antonio Portales celebrates after his shot beat Joe Hart. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales celebrates after his shot beat Joe Hart. Image: SNS

And, despite coming up short at the final whistle, Docherty insists the belief garnered from the performance puts his side in a strong place going into the final four matches of the campaign.

“That’s the most shots on target Celtic have faced all season, that speaks for itself,” Docherty said.

“Again I am hugely proud of the players and the performance.

“First half we were a little bit passive but we addressed that at half-time and the second half was a dominant display.

“The stats speak for themselves and it did feel like we could get something from the game.

“The over-riding feeling – and I’ve said this to the players – nothing changes today in terms of league standings but what does change for me is the belief the players have in themselves.

“That must be higher after that display.”

‘Asking them to be brave…’

Celtic took a first-half lead through a stunning Forrest finish with the same man making it 2-0 on 67 minutes.

The second goal, though, was of Dundee’s own making with the Dark Blues caught in possession on the edge of their own box.

“I can’t criticise the players. If I’m asking them to be brave in possession, sometimes that can happen,” the Dens boss added.

Forrest makes it 2-0 after Dundee gave the ball away. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Forrest makes it 2-0 after Dundee gave the ball away. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It was unfortunate and against the run of play.

“But we showed the mentality and spirit to go and get the next goal.

“From then we tried to force the issue and I can’t be anything but immensely proud of that performance.

“We just felt that little bit short.

“I don’t want them ever to be happy in defeat but I think we can take a lot of satisfaction in the performance.”

Sitting in the stands

For the first time this season, Docherty wasn’t in the dugout after being banished to the stands through suspension.

And he admits it was an enjoyable experience – though he’s in no rush to repeat it.

“At the start I found it a bit frustrating but I actually really enjoyed watching my team,” he added.

Tony Docherty sits next to Scott Robertson in the director’s box as Dundee take on Celtic. Image: SNS

“Sometimes at the side of the pitch you can get a wee bit too involved in some things but sitting back and watching my team form up there I was hugely proud.

“I saw them executing a gameplan, I saw them going toe-to-toe and giving every ounce they had for the team and the supporters.

“There was an element where I really enjoyed it, though I don’t want to be doing it again!”

‘Rubbing our hands’

Next up is a crucial Premiership clash at home to St Mirren.

Bakayoko gets in behind the Celtic defence before the flag goes up. Image: SNS
Bakayoko gets in behind the Celtic defence before the flag goes up. Image: SNS

Only two points separate the sides with the last European qualification slot at stake.

And Docherty is pleased to see the continual improvement from his side.

“Four games to go and the pleasing thing for me is I keep seeing development in my team,” he added.

“I saw that in spades today and we are rubbing our hands thinking of these games to come.

“Because there is a genuine feeling we are getting better and better.”

