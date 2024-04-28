Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Celtic display gives big belief for run-in: ‘We are rubbing our hands thinking of games to come’

Tony Docherty says Dundee’s performance against Celtic made his exile in the stands bearable after his side gave the league leaders a nervy time at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues boss was sitting out after picking up four yellow cards this season and was thoroughly pleased with what he saw from the director’s box.

Celtic did, though, come away victorious after James Forrest’s double put the Hoops 2-0 up.

A deflected Antonio Portales goal on 74 minutes gave Dundee hope in a strong second-half showing.

And, despite coming up short at the final whistle, Docherty insists the belief garnered from the performance puts his side in a strong place going into the final four matches of the campaign.

“That’s the most shots on target Celtic have faced all season, that speaks for itself,” Docherty said.

“Again I am hugely proud of the players and the performance.

“First half we were a little bit passive but we addressed that at half-time and the second half was a dominant display.

“The stats speak for themselves and it did feel like we could get something from the game.

“The over-riding feeling – and I’ve said this to the players – nothing changes today in terms of league standings but what does change for me is the belief the players have in themselves.

“That must be higher after that display.”

‘Asking them to be brave…’

Celtic took a first-half lead through a stunning Forrest finish with the same man making it 2-0 on 67 minutes.

The second goal, though, was of Dundee’s own making with the Dark Blues caught in possession on the edge of their own box.

“I can’t criticise the players. If I’m asking them to be brave in possession, sometimes that can happen,” the Dens boss added.

“It was unfortunate and against the run of play.

“But we showed the mentality and spirit to go and get the next goal.

“From then we tried to force the issue and I can’t be anything but immensely proud of that performance.

“We just felt that little bit short.

“I don’t want them ever to be happy in defeat but I think we can take a lot of satisfaction in the performance.”

Sitting in the stands

For the first time this season, Docherty wasn’t in the dugout after being banished to the stands through suspension.

And he admits it was an enjoyable experience – though he’s in no rush to repeat it.

“At the start I found it a bit frustrating but I actually really enjoyed watching my team,” he added.

“Sometimes at the side of the pitch you can get a wee bit too involved in some things but sitting back and watching my team form up there I was hugely proud.

“I saw them executing a gameplan, I saw them going toe-to-toe and giving every ounce they had for the team and the supporters.

“There was an element where I really enjoyed it, though I don’t want to be doing it again!”

‘Rubbing our hands’

Next up is a crucial Premiership clash at home to St Mirren.

Only two points separate the sides with the last European qualification slot at stake.

And Docherty is pleased to see the continual improvement from his side.

“Four games to go and the pleasing thing for me is I keep seeing development in my team,” he added.

“I saw that in spades today and we are rubbing our hands thinking of these games to come.

“Because there is a genuine feeling we are getting better and better.”