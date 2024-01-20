Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes

A depleted Dark Blues side found themselves two down early on at Rugby Park.

By George Cran
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Kilmarnock celebrate their lead after just 19 seconds. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s 2023/24 Scottish Cup campaign fell at the first hurdle after a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

A disastrous opening to the match at Rugby Park saw the home side take a two-goal lead with barely two minutes on the clock.

A defensive mix-up allowed Kyle Vassell to make it 1-0 after just 19 seconds.

And in no time it was 2-0 as Marley Watkins headed beyond Adam Legzdins with the goalie’s return to the starting XI lasting just 37 minutes.

With that, the depleted Dark Blues kicked off 2024 with defeat and a cup exit.

First half

Dundee were without seven first-team players in the matchday squad. No 1 Trevor Carson missed out with a knock meaning Legzdins made just his second appearance of the season in his place.

Also missing were Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden, Antonio Portales, Diego Pineda, Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.

Dara Costelloe made his debut from the start while fellow new signings Owen Dodgson, Ryan Astley and Curtis Main took to the bench.

Marley Watkins celebrates as Killie go 2-0 up after just two minutes. Image: SNS

Killie, meanwhile, had two well-kent faces on Tayside on their bench. Ex-Dundee star Greg Stewart was a sub alongside Dundee United goalie Mark Birighitti, signed before the game in a seven-day emergency loan.

That was due to the absence of first-choice goalie Will Dennis with Kieran O’Hara making just his second appearance for the club between the sticks.

But it was Legzdins at the other end picking the ball out of his own net twice in just over two minutes.

It took Killie just 19 seconds to take the lead. Debutant Costelloe, starting in the left wing-back position vacated by Owen Beck, saw his clearance blocked.

The ball dropped in the Dee box but neither Legzdins nor Joe Shaughnessy dealt with it and Vassell nipped in to give his side the lead.

Vassell beats Legzdins and Shaughnessy to make it 1-0 Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Barely two minutes had gone by when it was 2-0.

A free-kick from the right was headed in by Watkins, beating marker Costelloe in the air with question marks over Legzdins again in goal.

And the experienced goalie would come off after just 37 minutes after talks with the Dundee physios.

There was a distinct rustiness about both sets of players but Killie had made the most of a sluggish Dark Blues.

Adam Legzdins signals a problem with his eye to the Dundee physio team. Image: SNS

Going forward new boy Costelloe proved a real threat down the left flank while he struggled defensively against Dan Armstrong.

The Dee got into promising positions but the nearest they got to a goal back came in stoppage time as Luke McCowan fired wide from 18 yards.

Second half

Tony Docherty chose not to make any changes at half-time but by 57 minutes his patience ran out.

On came Main and Dodgson for debuts, Main replacing Scott Tiffoney up front and left-sided Dodgson replacing Ryan Howley with Costelloe moving to right wing-back.

Dundee were enjoying more of the ball but without creating anything clear cut.

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made his Dundee debut at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Instead Vassell had two chances to kill the game off, denied both times by the feet of Harry Sharp in the space of 20 seconds.

In the closing stages, sub Charlie Reilly stung the palms of Kieran O’Hara but the fierce shot was straight at the home goalie.

And there would be no late comeback this time for the Dee at Rugby Park as they bowed out of the Scottish Cup.

Player Ratings

Kilmarnock: O’Hara, Wright, Mayo, McKenzie, Vassell, Kennedy (Deas 90), Armstrong (Ndaba 65), Watson, Findlay, Watkins (Stewart 90), Polworth (Donnelly 82).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Murray, Cameron, Davies, Mackay-Steven,

Dundee FC: Legzdins 4 (Sharp 37, 6), Shaughnessy 5, Ashcroft 6, McGhee 6, Costelloe 5 (Reilly 78), Howley 5 (Dodgson 57, 6), Sylla 6, Mulligan 6, McCowan 6, Tiffoney 5 (Main 57, 6), Bakayoko 5 (Robinson 78).

Subs not used: Astley, Cameron, Robertson, Boateng.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 5,425 (895 away)

More from Dundee FC

Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Owen Dodgson has signed for Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and…
Zach Robinson
Dundee relishing Kilmarnock Scottish Cup test as Tony Docherty welcomes back injured star -…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in market for more additions as he reveals summer chase…
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock - and could make debut against…
New Dundee signing Ryan Astley. Image: Dundee FC
Ryan Astley joins Dundee from Everton as new Dens Park star reveals Owen Beck…
Ryan Astley
Dundee closing in on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…
New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal

Conversation