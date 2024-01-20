Kilmarnock 2-0 Dundee: Disastrous start does for Dee cup hopes

Dundee’s 2023/24 Scottish Cup campaign fell at the first hurdle after a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock.

A disastrous opening to the match at Rugby Park saw the home side take a two-goal lead with barely two minutes on the clock.

A defensive mix-up allowed Kyle Vassell to make it 1-0 after just 19 seconds.

And in no time it was 2-0 as Marley Watkins headed beyond Adam Legzdins with the goalie’s return to the starting XI lasting just 37 minutes.

With that, the depleted Dark Blues kicked off 2024 with defeat and a cup exit.

First half

Dundee were without seven first-team players in the matchday squad. No 1 Trevor Carson missed out with a knock meaning Legzdins made just his second appearance of the season in his place.

Also missing were Cammy Kerr, Zak Rudden, Antonio Portales, Diego Pineda, Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.

Dara Costelloe made his debut from the start while fellow new signings Owen Dodgson, Ryan Astley and Curtis Main took to the bench.

Killie, meanwhile, had two well-kent faces on Tayside on their bench. Ex-Dundee star Greg Stewart was a sub alongside Dundee United goalie Mark Birighitti, signed before the game in a seven-day emergency loan.

That was due to the absence of first-choice goalie Will Dennis with Kieran O’Hara making just his second appearance for the club between the sticks.

But it was Legzdins at the other end picking the ball out of his own net twice in just over two minutes.

It took Killie just 19 seconds to take the lead. Debutant Costelloe, starting in the left wing-back position vacated by Owen Beck, saw his clearance blocked.

The ball dropped in the Dee box but neither Legzdins nor Joe Shaughnessy dealt with it and Vassell nipped in to give his side the lead.

Barely two minutes had gone by when it was 2-0.

A free-kick from the right was headed in by Watkins, beating marker Costelloe in the air with question marks over Legzdins again in goal.

And the experienced goalie would come off after just 37 minutes after talks with the Dundee physios.

There was a distinct rustiness about both sets of players but Killie had made the most of a sluggish Dark Blues.

Going forward new boy Costelloe proved a real threat down the left flank while he struggled defensively against Dan Armstrong.

The Dee got into promising positions but the nearest they got to a goal back came in stoppage time as Luke McCowan fired wide from 18 yards.

Second half

Tony Docherty chose not to make any changes at half-time but by 57 minutes his patience ran out.

On came Main and Dodgson for debuts, Main replacing Scott Tiffoney up front and left-sided Dodgson replacing Ryan Howley with Costelloe moving to right wing-back.

Dundee were enjoying more of the ball but without creating anything clear cut.

Instead Vassell had two chances to kill the game off, denied both times by the feet of Harry Sharp in the space of 20 seconds.

In the closing stages, sub Charlie Reilly stung the palms of Kieran O’Hara but the fierce shot was straight at the home goalie.

And there would be no late comeback this time for the Dee at Rugby Park as they bowed out of the Scottish Cup.

Player Ratings

Kilmarnock: O’Hara, Wright, Mayo, McKenzie, Vassell, Kennedy (Deas 90), Armstrong (Ndaba 65), Watson, Findlay, Watkins (Stewart 90), Polworth (Donnelly 82).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Murray, Cameron, Davies, Mackay-Steven,

Dundee FC: Legzdins 4 (Sharp 37, 6), Shaughnessy 5, Ashcroft 6, McGhee 6, Costelloe 5 (Reilly 78), Howley 5 (Dodgson 57, 6), Sylla 6, Mulligan 6, McCowan 6, Tiffoney 5 (Main 57, 6), Bakayoko 5 (Robinson 78).

Subs not used: Astley, Cameron, Robertson, Boateng.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 5,425 (895 away)