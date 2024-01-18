Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock – and could make debut against the Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock – and could make debut against the Dee

The 33-year-old returns to Rugby Park after leaving Mumbai City.

By George Cran
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee. Image: SNS

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart is set to face the Dark Blues this weekend on his return to Scottish football.

The 33-year-old left Mumbai City last week to return to Scotland and has now signed for another of his former clubs in Kilmarnock.

Providing international clearance comes through in time, Stewart can make his Killie debut in the Scottish Cup clash with the Dee on Saturday.

The former Rangers man moved to Jamshedpur in India in 2021 before switching to Mumbai City a year later.

He shone in the Indian Super League, winning two titles and a string of personal accolades.

After leaving Mumbai, Stewart was linked with a return to Dens Park.

Courier Sport understands there was contact between the two parties over a deal.

However, the Dark Blues chose to go for another striker returning from India in Curtis Main.

He was announced on an 18-month deal on Wednesday.

Conversation