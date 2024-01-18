Former Dundee star Greg Stewart signs for Kilmarnock – and could make debut against the Dee

Former Dundee star Greg Stewart is set to face the Dark Blues this weekend on his return to Scottish football.

The 33-year-old left Mumbai City last week to return to Scotland and has now signed for another of his former clubs in Kilmarnock.

Providing international clearance comes through in time, Stewart can make his Killie debut in the Scottish Cup clash with the Dee on Saturday.

The former Rangers man moved to Jamshedpur in India in 2021 before switching to Mumbai City a year later.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Greg Stewart. ➡️ https://t.co/2Gqs7ajLzm pic.twitter.com/LgQ9QXQWQT — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 18, 2024

He shone in the Indian Super League, winning two titles and a string of personal accolades.

After leaving Mumbai, Stewart was linked with a return to Dens Park.

Courier Sport understands there was contact between the two parties over a deal.

However, the Dark Blues chose to go for another striker returning from India in Curtis Main.

He was announced on an 18-month deal on Wednesday.