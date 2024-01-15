Dundee reportedly eye sensational return for Greg Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee reportedly eye sensational return for Greg Stewart

The Dens favourite is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League.

By George Cran
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Greg Stewart could be on his way back to Dundee after leaving Indian Super League side Mumbai City.

The Dark Blues are reportedly “at the head of the queue” to snap up the free agent, according to the Scottish Sun.

Stewart has been a star in India since 2021, spending one season at Jamshedpur before switching to Mumbai City in 2022.

He won the ISL League Winners Shield with both clubs, picked up the ISL Hero of the League in 2022 as well as the Football Players’ Association of India Foreign Player of the Year in 2023.

Greg Stewart was a Dundee hero during his time at Dens Park. Image: SNS

However, his time on the subcontinent is over after he mutually agreed his exit from Mumbai last week.

A statement from the Indian club read: “Stewart expressed his desire to leave the Islanders midway through the season and return home to Scotland due to critical personal reasons, compelling Mumbai City to agree to the aforementioned mutual termination of his contract.”

‘Plenty in my legs’

Now he’s back in Scotland, Stewart is keen to find a new club.

He told the BBC: “I still feel I have plenty in my legs at this age.

“I have spoken to quite a few managers over the last few days.

“I am just looking to get something sorted out quickly and get back to playing.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is on the lookout for January additions. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is keen to add more firepower to his squad.

And the two know each other well with Stewart spending six months on loan at Aberdeen while Docherty was assistant manager.

Stewart of course knows Dundee very well, having scored 32 times in 84 appearances between 2014 and 2016.

He revealed to Courier Sport he was almost tempted back to Dens by former team-mate James McPake in 2021 but the appeal of a move abroad was too strong.

Now a free agent and keen to be closer to home, a sensational return could be on the cards.

