Dundee reportedly eye sensational return for Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart could be on his way back to Dundee after leaving Indian Super League side Mumbai City.

The Dark Blues are reportedly “at the head of the queue” to snap up the free agent, according to the Scottish Sun.

Stewart has been a star in India since 2021, spending one season at Jamshedpur before switching to Mumbai City in 2022.

He won the ISL League Winners Shield with both clubs, picked up the ISL Hero of the League in 2022 as well as the Football Players’ Association of India Foreign Player of the Year in 2023.

However, his time on the subcontinent is over after he mutually agreed his exit from Mumbai last week.

A statement from the Indian club read: “Stewart expressed his desire to leave the Islanders midway through the season and return home to Scotland due to critical personal reasons, compelling Mumbai City to agree to the aforementioned mutual termination of his contract.”

‘Plenty in my legs’

Now he’s back in Scotland, Stewart is keen to find a new club.

He told the BBC: “I still feel I have plenty in my legs at this age.

“I have spoken to quite a few managers over the last few days.

“I am just looking to get something sorted out quickly and get back to playing.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is keen to add more firepower to his squad.

And the two know each other well with Stewart spending six months on loan at Aberdeen while Docherty was assistant manager.

Stewart of course knows Dundee very well, having scored 32 times in 84 appearances between 2014 and 2016.

He revealed to Courier Sport he was almost tempted back to Dens by former team-mate James McPake in 2021 but the appeal of a move abroad was too strong.

Now a free agent and keen to be closer to home, a sensational return could be on the cards.