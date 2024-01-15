Paddy McInally; Lochee-born war veteran who worked on Dundee buses dies aged 99

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy McInally; Lochee-born war veteran who worked on Dundee buses dies aged 99

He went to Dens one week and Tannadice the next before eventually taking out a Dundee United season ticket to please his son.

By Chris Ferguson
Lochee-born Paddy McInally who died aged 99.
Second World War veteran Paddy McInally, who grew up in the Tipperary area of Lochee, has died aged 99.

His home was in Atholl Street in a district packed with families of Irish origin or descent.

Paddy’s father, also called Paddy, had arrived in Dundee from Ireland after a spell in Glasgow, with his Glasgow-born wife, Bella.

The family later moved to Gray Street, Lochee, and young Paddy was educated at St Mary’s Boys’ School and then St John’s High School.

He left school aged 14 to work in the jute mills of Dundee and aged 18 in 1942, was called up for war service.

Second World War

Paddy was due to be sent to Burma but his medical revealed an ear problem so he was posted to Coventry in England instead.

In 1947, he was demobbed and returned to civilian life in Dundee, working on the demolition of the Anderson air-raid shelters which had been built in gardens around the city.

Marriage to Annie Bickerstaff followed in 1947 and the couple began married life with Annie’s mother in Caldrum Street.

They then returned to Tipperary where children Veronica and Paddy were born. In 1957 they got a new house in Fingarth Street, Fintry, where they had daughter Anne.

Paddy McInally’s referee qualifications certificate.

Paddy took a keen interest in football and took his daughter, Veronica, to watch his brothers, Charlie and John, play for Lochee Harp.

In 1958, he qualified as a referee and officiated at junior games before having to give it up due to work commitments.

Like many of his generation, he also went to Dens one week and Tannadice the next before eventually taking out a Dundee United season ticket to please his son, Paddy.

After working on the shelters, Paddy returned to the jute mills but had an accident in which he nearly lost his fingers.

This prompted a career change and he joined Dundee Corporation Transport as a bus conductor on the St Mary’s route.

Around 1970, the family moved from Fingarth Street to a larger semi-detached property in Findowrie Street.

Paddy McInally on his 99th birthday in July 2023.

For several years until his retiral in 1986 from what had become Tayside Regional Council, Paddy worked as a night shift cleaner from the bus depot in Dock Street.

Paddy junior said: “Me and my wife Carol, moved in with him in 2011 and eventually persuaded him to go the the Monday Club at Our Lady’s Church hall.

“He said ‘it’s a weemin in there, I dinnae think eh’ll be back’. But he loved it; the dinner, bingo, dominoes and dancing.

“He had occasional stays in hospital but didn’t mind getting everything done for him, the meals and discussing football and politics with fellow patients.

“My father kept fit by walking and doing his leg exercises including star jumps until just before his 99th birthday. I think that is why he lived so long.”

