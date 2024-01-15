Arbroath attacker involved in fight with team-mate says goodbyes after exit confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath attacker involved in fight with team-mate says goodbyes after exit confirmed

Jermaine Hylton's short-term contract with the Red Lichties has expired.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (left) and Jay Bird clash during the meeting with Dunfermline Athletic on December 23. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (left) and Jay Bird clash during the meeting with Dunfermline Athletic on December 23. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Jermaine Hylton has said his goodbyes to Arbroath after his departure from the club was confirmed.

The former Motherwell and Ross County attacker joined the Red Lichties last summer on a deal through to the January transfer window.

He impressed during his spell at Gayfield, scoring six times in 21 appearances.

Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates. Image: SNS.
Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates. Image: SNS.

But his time in Angus ended on a sour note on the pitch after he was involved in a stunning bust-up with team-mate Jay Bird during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline on December 23.

Taking umbrage at not getting a pass from his striking colleague, Hylton squared up to Bird before pictures appeared to show him throwing a punch.

Both were booked, with Bird then being sent-off having already been cautioned in the first-half.

It was a bizarre moment for new manager Jim McIntyre to have to face so early in his tenure and he vowed to deal with the incident ‘internally’.

Hylton played only once more for Arbroath but lasted just 45 minutes of the 2-2 draw away to Raith Rovers that featured the spectacular strike from substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams.

He has been frozen out of the squad since that game on December 30 and his exit has now been confirmed following the expiry of his short-term deal.

Hylton said on social media: “I’d just like to thank everyone at Arbroath. My time with the club has come to an end but I really enjoyed my time there.

“The boys and the fans have been amazing and I wish the club the best for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.”

Wishes

McIntyre bolstered his threadbare squad on Friday with the arrivals of striker Kyle Robinson, midfielder Adam MacKinnon and defender Zak Delaney ahead of the goalless draw with Ayr United.

But Delaney, signed from Inverness Caley Thistle, limped off after just 12 minutes of his debut and was followed by skipper Tam O’Brien before half-time.

Arbroath commented on Hylton: “All of us here at Arbroath FC would like to thank Jermaine for his efforts while with the club.

“Everyone at the club wishes Jermaine all the best in his future endeavours.”

