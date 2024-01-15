Arbroath attacker involved in fight with team-mate says goodbyes after exit confirmed

Jermaine Hylton has said his goodbyes to Arbroath after his departure from the club was confirmed.

The former Motherwell and Ross County attacker joined the Red Lichties last summer on a deal through to the January transfer window.

He impressed during his spell at Gayfield, scoring six times in 21 appearances.

But his time in Angus ended on a sour note on the pitch after he was involved in a stunning bust-up with team-mate Jay Bird during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline on December 23.

Taking umbrage at not getting a pass from his striking colleague, Hylton squared up to Bird before pictures appeared to show him throwing a punch.

Both were booked, with Bird then being sent-off having already been cautioned in the first-half.

It was a bizarre moment for new manager Jim McIntyre to have to face so early in his tenure and he vowed to deal with the incident ‘internally’.

Hylton played only once more for Arbroath but lasted just 45 minutes of the 2-2 draw away to Raith Rovers that featured the spectacular strike from substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams.

He has been frozen out of the squad since that game on December 30 and his exit has now been confirmed following the expiry of his short-term deal.

Hylton said on social media: “I’d just like to thank everyone at Arbroath. My time with the club has come to an end but I really enjoyed my time there.

“The boys and the fans have been amazing and I wish the club the best for the remainder of the campaign and beyond.”

McIntyre bolstered his threadbare squad on Friday with the arrivals of striker Kyle Robinson, midfielder Adam MacKinnon and defender Zak Delaney ahead of the goalless draw with Ayr United.

But Delaney, signed from Inverness Caley Thistle, limped off after just 12 minutes of his debut and was followed by skipper Tam O’Brien before half-time.

Arbroath commented on Hylton: “All of us here at Arbroath FC would like to thank Jermaine for his efforts while with the club.

“Everyone at the club wishes Jermaine all the best in his future endeavours.”