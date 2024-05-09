Raith Rovers play-off memories: Promotion agony, relegation horrors and future Scotland strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers play-off memories: Promotion agony, relegation horrors and future Scotland strikers

The Stark's Park side have been unsuccessful in seven different play-off campaigns.

Devastated Raith Rovers players following their relegation via the play-offs in 2017
Devastated Raith Rovers players following their relegation via the play-offs in 2017. Image: SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers will have to do something they have never managed before if they are to win promotion to the Premiership.

In seven previous attempts, the Stark’s Park club have NEVER prevailed in the play-offs.

On six of those occasions, dating back 17 years, promotion has been at stake.

And, once, the Kirkcaldy outfit suffered the pain of relegation via an end-of-season shoot-out against Brechin in 2017.

As they await the identity of their semi-final opponents, Courier Sport looks at Raith’s record of play-off frustration.

Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers' last win over Dundee United as he places his right hand on the club's badge on his red jacket.
Ian Murray is hoping to end Raith Rovers’ play-off agony. Image: SNS.

2006/07 First Division play-offs

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 1-3 Stirling

Raith’s run of play-off agony began with a defeat to Stirling Albion.

John McGlynn had replaced Dundee United-bound Craig Levein in November and took Rovers to third in the table behind champions Morton and Stirling.

After a first-leg stalemate against the Binos, a Brian Fairbairn strike put Raith in front away from home.

But Chris Aitken instantly levelled from the spot before adding a second and Colin Cramb’s 79th-minute third ended Rovers’ dreams of promotion.

2007/08 First Division play-offs

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 2-4 Airdrie United

McGlynn’s first full season in charge finished with Raith in third place in the third-tier again.

It meant a play-off clash with Airdrie United, who had finished six points ahead in second.

Allan Russell, who would go on to spend a spell as attacking coach with the England national team, bagged a double at Stark’s Park to give the Diamonds a huge advantage.

Bryan Prunty put Airdrie even further in command in the second-leg but a Graham Weir strike gave Rovers hope.

That was dashed when Peter Donnelly added a fourth for the Lanarkshire men in the tie before Weir’s late consolation.

Raith Rovers could not hang on to their first-leg advantage against Hibernian in 2016.

2015/16 Premiership play-offs

Quarter-finals: Raith Rovers 1-2 Hibernian

With Ray McKinnon at the helm, Raith finished fourth in a Championship won by Rangers.

Taking on third-placed Hibs in the play-offs, they earned the upper hand with a first-leg victory delivered by Harry Panayiotou’s 75th-minute strike against the run of play.

However, early goals from John McGann and Darren McGregor inside the opening 12 minutes turned the tie on its head.

Despite a grandstand finish, Rovers could not find the goal that would have taken the encounter into extra-time.

2016/17 Championship play-offs

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 4-4 Brechin City (lost 4-3 on penalties)

A disastrous campaign reached a calamitous climax as Raith were relegated to League One, where they would spend three years.

Gary Locke was replaced by John Hughes in the dugout in the February following a horrendous run of 14 games without a win.

And, despite a last-day 2-1 win over Ayr United, the Kirkcaldy outfit ended the season in ninth thanks to a worse goal difference than both Dumbarton and St Mirren.

Brechin City  celebrate after winning their penalty shoot-out against Raith Rovers in 2017. Image: SNS Group.

Declan McManus cancelled out Ross Caldwell’s penalty in the first-leg away to Brechin City.

But they were forced to come from behind twice in the return as Jean-Yves M’voto levelled following Caldwell’s second-half opener and then McManus struck in the 90th minute after Alan Trouten’s strike just six minutes from full-time.

Rovers finally went in front in the tie courtesy of Ryan Hardie in the 13th minute of extra-time but Liam Watt forced penalties with a stunning free-kick leveller five minutes from the end.

Experienced goalkeeper Graeme Smith was Brechin’s hero with three spot-kick saves and Hughes and assistant Kevin McBride left shortly after full-time.

2017/18: Championship play-offs

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 1-4 Alloa Athletic

With Barry Smith at the helm, Raith finished second after being leapfrogged on the final day by champions Ayr United following a costly goalless draw at home to Alloa.

Alloa were the opponents again in the play-offs and, once more, it was to end in bitter disappointment for Rovers.

A 2-0 defeat away from home in the first-leg did the damage as goals from future Scotland striker Ross Stewart and Iain Flannigan were compounded by Iain Davidson’s late red card.

Alloa stretched their lead in the tie with Jordan Kirkpatrick’s breakthrough in the second-leg at Stark’s Park.

And Euan Murray’s strike shortly after half-time could not spark a comeback as Stewart sealed victory for the Wasps on the day and in the tie.

Raith's Liam Buchanan takes on Forfar's Michael Travis in the teams' first-leg clash.
Raith’s Liam Buchanan takes on Forfar’s Michael Travis in the teams’ first-leg clash. Image: SNS Group.

2018/19 Championship play-offs

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 3-2 Forfar Athletic

Final: Raith Rovers 1-3 Queen of the South

McGlynn returned to Raith as manager in September 2018 but could only lead the team to third in League One behind champions Arbroath and Forfar in second.

They got the better of the latter in the play-offs, however, with goals from Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Gullan, either side of one from former Rovers hero John Baird, earning a 2-1 advantage in the first-leg.

Baird levelled things up in the tie in the return at Station Park. But Michael Travis was red-carded for a last-man foul on Nathan Flanagan and current Scotland internationalist Nisbet clinched the tie from the spot.

Things did not go according to plan in the final, however, as early goals from Lyndon Dykes – another future Scotland star – and Connor Murray, and an own goal from Euan Murray, earned Queen of the South a 3-0 lead at Stark’s Park.

Despite David McKay’s late counter, a goalless stalemate at Palmerston Park sealed promotion for Queens.

2020/21: Premiership play-offs

Quarter-finals: Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 1-3 Dundee

Following a goalless first-leg at East End Park, third-placed Raith prevailed in the quarter-finals against Dunfermline with a 2-0 victory on home soil.

The Pars had the better of the early chances. But Lewis Vaughan brilliantly broke the deadlock when he lifted a loose ball over the grounded Owain Fon-Williams before scoring from close range.

Charlie Adam was crucial for Dundee in their play-off victory over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group)

With Gozie Ugwu adding a late second for McGlynn’s men, it was on to a meeting with Dundee, who had finished second in the table behind champions Hearts.

Charlie Adam was the Dark Blues’ inspiration in a 3-0 victory at Stark’s Park, setting up Jordan McGhee for a double before Osman Sow added a late third.

Vaughan gave Rovers hope in the second-leg at Dens Park with a 21st-minute opener. But, despite chances, they could not get another to put on further pressure.

