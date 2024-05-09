Lewis Vaughan revisits 2017 play-off nightmare as he eyes dream promotion with Raith Rovers

Just as Raith Rovers have generally, Lewis Vaughan has had to endure plenty of play-off disappointments.

But his biggest frustration might just have been the one he could not even play in.

Infamously, the talented striker was farmed out on loan to Dumbarton by then Raith boss Gary Locke in the January of 2017.

Awkwardly, but as professional as ever, he went on to score goals for the Sons that helped keep them in the Championship – and consigned Rovers to a post-season relegation battle.

It was a fight they lost, dropping down to League One after losing a nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out following a dramatic 4-4 draw with Brechin City in their play-off semi-final.

His job done with Dumbarton, Vaughan was in the Stark’s Park crowd that day kicking every ball – but unable to help out on the pitch.

It was a ridiculous loan decision that came back to haunt the Kirkcaldy outfit, who subsequently spent three costly years in the third-tier before promotion back to the Championship.

“I was here watching the game,” he said of that low point in his 13 seasons with Raith.

“It wasn’t great at the time. It was a difficult situation, I wouldn’t wish anyone to be in that position.

“Thankfully that’s in the past, it seems like a long time ago.

‘More positive’ for Raith

“We got ourselves back into the Championship and we were in the [promotion] play-offs three years ago as well when Dundee beat us under John McGlynn.

“But it’s certainly a lot more positive this time than it was back in 2017.”

As well as those play-offs in 2021, when he scored against both Dunfermline and Dundee, Vaughan played in 2018 in their Championship play-off loss to Alloa.

He also missed out on play-off clashes with Hibernian in 2016 and Forfar and Queen of the South in 2019 due to two of his lengthy knee injury lay-offs.

This time round, after netting 18 times in the regular campaign, the 28-year-old is far more excited to be involved in a push for promotion.

“Ultimately, hopefully we’re four games away from the Premiership,” he added as Rovers await the winners of the quarter-final between Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

“The club’s had an unbelievable season. Me, personally, I’ve had a brilliant season and I’m looking forward to the play-offs.

“Hopefully we can get the club that one step further and get into the Premiership.

“Obviously, we need to get past either Partick or Airdrie; we need to deal with them first and take it from there.

“But I’m excited for the play-offs.”

Vaughan: ‘I’ll do everything I can’

Vaughan has plumbed the depths of despair with his four anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, which have cost him four years of his career.

Given the nightmares he has had to endure in his topsy-turvy career so far, the fans’ favourite can be forgiven for now allowing himself to dream.

“You can’t get carried away,” said the Rovers stalwart, who was handed a testimonial this year. “There’s still a lot of hard work to be done if we are to get there.

“But, of course, you think about it. That’s where you want to be as a player, you want to play at the highest level possible.

“I’ll do everything I can to try to get there.

“You want to play in the massive stadiums and in front of big crowds.

“Can you imagine the top four or five teams in the Premiership coming to Stark’s Park? It would give the whole town a lift, it would be unbelievable.

“We can’t look too far ahead, but it’s a great incentive to have to try to get there.

“I’ve been here for 12, 13 years now. I’ve been here for the lowest – and the highest is hopefully still to come.

“It would be a dream for me to get this club to the Premiership.”