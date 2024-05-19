‘It’s almost as if it was meant to be’: Lewis Vaughan describes feeling of fate in Raith Rovers’ play-off drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘It’s almost as if it was meant to be’: Lewis Vaughan describes feeling of fate in Raith Rovers’ play-off drama

The Stark's Park side are now two games away from promotion to the top-flight.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty as he runs away with his arms outstretched.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty for Raith Rovers. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Vaughan has revealed he felt the hand of fate before keeping his head to boot Raith Rovers into the Premiership play-off final.

The 28-year-old hammered in the decisive penalty in the shoot-out that moved the Stark’s Park side a step closer to promotion to the top-flight.

It was a dramatic end to three and a half hours of nervy and tense football in the semi-final against Partick Thistle after a 3-3 aggregate draw failed to separate the teams.

Vaughan has so often been Raith’s hero through his 13 seasons with the club and he gladly accepted the role to keep the club’s dreams on track.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “I was speechless, it was all a bit much.

Arms outstretched, Lewis Vaughan takes the acclaim of the Raith Rovers supporters.
Lewis Vaughan takes the acclaim of the Raith Rovers supporters. Image: SNS.

“All my life I’ve wanted to play in the Premiership and now we’ve given ourselves a chance to get there.

We’re two games away and, for me, that’s the stuff of dreams.

“What was it like standing over the penalty? Not too nice, to be honest.

“There’s so much going on in your head, so much happening. There’s so much at stake.

“The one thing I knew was that I was never missing. I was so confident.

Vaughan: ‘I felt confident’

“When they missed the one before mine, I said to the boys that it was fate, it was almost meant to be.

“So as I was walking up, I tried not to be too cocky about it, but I felt confident.”

He added: “I was thinking their keeper had maybe watched my last couple of penalties, so I changed where this was one going.

“I went down the middle, hit it really well and, although he got a touch on it, to see it hit the roof of the net was some feeling.

“After that, the emotions that were released…well, it’s still hard to explain, to find the words for.

The Raith Rovers players surround Lewis Vaughan as they celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Partick Thistle.
The Raith Rovers players surround Lewis Vaughan (bottom, centre) as they celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory over Partick Thistle. Image Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

“It’s the biggest game in this club’s history in a long, long time.

“It meant so much to so many people and it was just amazing to help it go well.”

A testimonial match against boyhood heroes Hibernian, a nomination for players’ player of the year and goals galore, it has already been an impressive campaign for Vaughan.

Is there more to come for a player who has suffered the agonising lows of four career-threatening knee injuries.

“Touch wood, it’s been a season I couldn’t have dreamed of,” he added. “I’ve scored 19 goals, we’re in to the play-off final and looking forward to one last big push.

“For it to lead up to a moment like the one on Friday night, scoring the winning penalty, is hard to get my head round.

Vaughan: ‘It’s not done yet’

“Like I say, it’s almost as if it was meant to be.

“It’s been an unbelievable season for the club and for me, personally.

“But it’s not done yet.

“Whoever it is on Thursday, we’ll take them on. The fans will be back packing the place out and getting right behind us again.

“I was two [years old] when Rovers were last in the top division. Imagine this team getting us back there…unbelievable, unbelievable.”

