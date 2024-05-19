Dundee Best pictures as new Hollywood Bowl opens in Dundee Dundee's second bowling alley opened this weekend. Daniel Brown (14), Anges Brown (8) and Rachel Brown (17) at Hollywood Bowl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster May 19 2024, 10:45am May 19 2024, 10:45am Share Best pictures as new Hollywood Bowl opens in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4984133/pictures-hollywood-bowl-opens-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee’s second bowling alley, Hollywood Bowl, opened its doors this weekend. Families were able to enjoy the new attraction, which opened Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield on Saturday. The Dundee site is the chain’s fifth in Scotland, with existing centres in Stirling and Dunfermline. Hollywood Bowl’s new centre features 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, games like air hockey, and an American-style bar and restaurant. Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the Hollywood Bowl’s opening day. Stuart Valentine and son Max Valentine (7) from Monifieth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Front is Steven Bremner (Regional Support Manager) with staff in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson First look inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Bowling lanes open for business. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Arcades inside the new venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Jaclyn Beattie with husband Greg Beattie and Jackie Martin (Jaclyn’s mum), birthday girl Ruby Beattie (6) and brother Rory Beattie (8) all enjoying themselves. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Balloons on display for opening day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Beth Mathers (Team Member) and Laura MacDougall (General Manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bowling balls were sparkling. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Ruby and Rory Beattie aiming for a strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pool tables at the venue. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The Dundee site is the chain’s fifth in Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Staff member Rosie Hanna with general manager Laura MacDougall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Plenty of fun arcade games to play on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Inside the bowling alley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
