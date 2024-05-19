Best pictures as new Hollywood Bowl opens in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as new Hollywood Bowl opens in Dundee

Dundee's second bowling alley opened this weekend.

Daniel Brown (14), Anges Brown (8) and Rachel Brown (17) at Hollywood Bowl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Daniel Brown (14), Anges Brown (8) and Rachel Brown (17) at Hollywood Bowl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Dundee’s second bowling alley, Hollywood Bowl, opened its doors this weekend.

Families were able to enjoy the new attraction, which opened Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield on Saturday.

The Dundee site is the chain’s fifth in Scotland, with existing centres in Stirling and Dunfermline.

Hollywood Bowl’s new centre features 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, games like air hockey, and an American-style bar and restaurant.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the Hollywood Bowl’s opening day.

Stuart Valentine and son Max Valentine (7) from Monifieth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hollywood Bowl Dundee.
Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Front is Steven Bremner (Regional Support Manager) with staff in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bowling lanes open for business. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arcades inside the new venue.
Arcades inside the new venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jaclyn Beattie with husband Greg Beattie and Jackie Martin (Jaclyn’s mum), birthday girl Ruby Beattie (6) and brother Rory Beattie (8) all enjoying themselves. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Balloons on display for opening day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Beth Mathers (Team Member) and Laura MacDougall (General Manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bowling balls were sparkling. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ruby and Rory Beattie aiming for a strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pool tables at the venue. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Dundee site is the chain’s fifth in Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Staff member Rosie Hanna with general manager Laura MacDougall at Hollywood Bowl Dundee
Staff member Rosie Hanna with general manager Laura MacDougall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Plenty of fun arcade games to play on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Prices have been revealed for bowling at Hollywood Bowl Dundee
Inside the bowling alley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Calum Ewan and his work "Chrysalis". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2024
Ron Lawson and Sandro Paladini
Bitter Dundee art feud ends with civil court settlement
Jacqui MacFarlane in the gardem of her Dundee home.
Dundee woman continues battle with council as tree 'edges closer' to home
8
A fire broke out next to Broughty Castle bowling club
Probe after bushes 'deliberately' set on fire in Broughty Ferry
Demolition work at old NCR Camperdown site
New pictures as NCR building demolished at proposed Dundee FC stadium site
Bruach bar's Joseph Sweeney, Jake Taylor, Tommy Fox, Jacqueline Fox, Candice Watson and Kimi Anderson at the Scottish Entertainment Awards.
Broughty Ferry bar wins big at top industry awards
EH9 owner Fraser Smith at his new café on Annfield Road, Dundee.
'Beautiful' new Dundee coffee shop designed by art college student opening this weekend
Crash on A90 at Glendoick
Five fire engines sent to A90 between Perth and Dundee after crash
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Riverside Recycling Centre to shut for second Saturday afternoon in a row
2
Inside the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Hollywood Bowl Dundee

Conversation