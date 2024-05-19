Best pictures as new Hollywood Bowl opens in Dundee

Dundee’s second bowling alley, Hollywood Bowl, opened its doors this weekend.

Families were able to enjoy the new attraction, which opened Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield on Saturday.

The Dundee site is the chain’s fifth in Scotland, with existing centres in Stirling and Dunfermline.

Hollywood Bowl’s new centre features 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, games like air hockey, and an American-style bar and restaurant.

Our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the Hollywood Bowl’s opening day.