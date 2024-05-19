Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2024

The Abertay Digital Graduate Show wowed crowds in Dundee this weekend as the showcase returned for another year.

The annual display of digital talent from the university’s school of design and informatics featured more than 140 playable projects and ran between Thursday and Saturday.

On offer was everything from video games, cybersecurity innovations and virtual/augmented reality, through to 3D modelling, concept art and animation.

And for the first time, the event was held over both floors of the university’s Centre for Excellence in Computer Games to accommodate the expanded number and diversity of projects from Abertay’s graduates.

The 2024 edition of the showcase was the biggest in its history and our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the action.