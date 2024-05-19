Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2024

The annual showcase of digital talent featured more than 140 playable projects.

Calum Ewan and his work "Chrysalis". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Calum Ewan and his work "Chrysalis". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

The Abertay Digital Graduate Show wowed crowds in Dundee this weekend as the showcase returned for another year.

The annual display of digital talent from the university’s school of design and informatics featured more than 140 playable projects and ran between Thursday and Saturday.

On offer was everything from video games, cybersecurity innovations and virtual/augmented reality, through to 3D modelling, concept art and animation.

And for the first time, the event was held over both floors of the university’s Centre for Excellence in Computer Games to accommodate the expanded number and diversity of projects from Abertay’s graduates.

The 2024 edition of the showcase was the biggest in its history and our photographer Steven MacDougall was there to capture the action.

Charles Django Cornell with his work “The Sonic Flipper Framework”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cameron Dalrymple and his work ”Zero Sievert”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Visitors test out some virtual reality headsets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stands were full of colour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Giuseppe ”Tony” Tonon with his work in the background ”Generating a Hive City”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sarah Henderson with her work ”Shores of Desolation: Surviving on The Edge”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plenty of people came to have a look. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aria Dzhumaliyski with her work ”The Girl Who Made The Wolves Cry”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Designer Luke Allen with his project “All Stitched Up” alongside visitor Casper Duncan, 6. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Callum MacLeod (left) and friend Finn Purcell (right) and Robert MacLeod (middle), father of Callum MacLeod attended the show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tiarnan Lavery and his project “Kizuna Academy”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Charles Django Cornell dressed in Sonic colours for the show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The event was held over both floors at Abertay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Thalia Wilson and her work “Game a Week”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation