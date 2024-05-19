Relief, momentum and fitness concerns: Raith Rovers talking points as penalty-kicks drama keeps Premiership dream alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Relief, momentum and fitness concerns: Raith Rovers talking points as penalty-kicks drama keeps Premiership dream alive

The Stark's Park men are now just two games away from promotion to the top-flight.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

“It’s not done yet,” vowed Lewis Vaughan after Raith Rovers’ dramatic triumph over Partick Thistle on Friday night.

The jubilant pitch invasion and outpouring of emotion in the home ranks laid bare the tensions of the penalty shoot-out that finally separated the sides after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

It was a Premiership play-off semi-final fraught with nerves but illuminated by moments of brilliance that left Raith closer to their dream of promotion to the top-flight.

Courier Sport has taken a look back at a potentially pivotal night in the club’s history.

Raith Rovers hero Lewis Vaughan stands with his arms outstretched in celebration.
Lewis Vaughan takes the acclaim of the Raith Rovers supporters after his winning penalty. Image: SNS.

Relief and ecstasy

Such was the passion of the instinctive pitch invasion that followed Lewis Vaughan’s decisive spot-kick it was almost as if Raith had been promoted already.

But it was that kind of occasion, when victory was everything.

Manager Ian Murray had spoken beforehand of being certain nerves would not play a part in the second-leg.

In the end, they certainly did.

Raith dealt admirably with going behind on the night the first time when they were pegged back level in the tie.

However, from the moment Blair Alston made it 2-1 with his third goal of the two matches, the enormity of what was happening appeared to take hold.

The Raith Rovers players stand in a line and watch on as the penalty shoot-out drama unfolds against Partick Thistle.
The Raith Rovers players watch on as the penalty shoot-out drama unfolds. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Rovers were subdued for most of the second-half and for extra-time, when players tried to avoid risks with mostly ’percentage’ football.

To their credit, Partick, despite their gruelling quarter-final win against Airdrie, finished with plenty of energy and came close to winning it, both in regulation time and extra-time.

Defeat was cruel on the Jags.

But to fall at the penultimate hurdle would have been a savage blow for Raith, who proved themselves by some distance the second best team in the Championship over 36 games.

The relief when Vaughan’s penalty hit the net was wholly understandable and the celebrations will have been memorable for all involved.

Can momentum carry Rovers?

If Raith could bottle that feeling of the spot-kicks success it would be a powerful tool for what is now to come.

They have been used to winning games this season. But to have progressed in such a stunning fashion was something different.

The Kirkcaldy men won 20 of 36 league games and tasted defeat just seven times.

After so many late, late comebacks and clinching goals, they took it to an extreme with Vaughan’s swipe of his right boot.

Lewis Vaughan fires in Raith Rovers’ winning penalty. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

But it speaks to a team that never gives up, that continues to believe even when things are going against them.

Vaughan spoke afterwards of the camaraderie within the ranks.

Their final opponents will undoubtedly have that as well, but the Premiership strugglers will be more used to losing than winning.

Where Raith have the high of Friday night, the top-flight team will have the desperate low of finishing 11th and being forced to scrap for survival.

Maybe, just maybe, Rovers’ momentum can carry them over the line.

Fitness concerns

It was supposed to be Partick, after three previous games and having gone straight into the play-offs without a break, who would be tired.

But Raith were clearly also out on their feet by the end of extra-time on Friday.

The benefits of an 11-day rest looked evident in their 2-1 victory in the first-leg at Firhill.

However, with just a three-day turnaround, and only one enforced change in the starting line-up, fatigue set in.

Without Keith Watson due to a hamstring problem, Dylan Corr stepped in admirably following his dislocated shoulder.

Right arm saluting the crowd, Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers favourite Dylan Easton played for an hour on his return from injury before converting in the penalty shoot-out. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

But the former Celtic youngster was taken off in the 82nd minute.

His replacement, Josh Mullin, was then subsequently replaced himself towards the end of extra-time as he struggled with his toe injury.

Zak Rudden was not risked off the bench and Murray waited until just after the hour mark to introduce Dylan Easton following a back issue.

Rovers will be grateful for the six-day gap between the semi and final, and will have more preparation time than their opponents.

However, with two massive matches ahead, and with so much on the line, recovery is going to be crucial.

More from Football

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and his players thank the Dens Park support at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from odd Kilmarnock clash as finale hints at real potential…
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty as he runs away with his arms outstretched.
'It's almost as if it was meant to be': Lewis Vaughan describes feeling of…
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale - and vows to…
10
Fin Robertson blocks a Dan Armstrong cross as Dundee drew with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as Dee miss chance to finish…
Right arm saluting the crowd, Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' win over Partick Thistle.
Ian Murray makes 'soft touch' claim as he urges Raith Rovers to go 'one…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey after the Ross County game.
Graham Carey suffered last day pain at Plymouth and wants to sample last day…
The Dundee support have come up with a song for defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Antonio Portales targets Europe next season and praises ‘love from the fans’
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton reveals family factor that made Dundee United title win extra poignant
5
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein going all-in to get win at Motherwell, with play-offs…
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith's winning penalty. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final after penalty kicks drama to overcome Partick Thistle