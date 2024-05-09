Low sun blamed for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner with life-changing injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Low sun blamed for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner with life-changing injuries

A 79-year-old was trapped under the vehicle after the crash in Nicol Street last March.

By Jamie McKenzie
Stock police road closed sign
The crash happened in Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.

Low sun was a “major factor” in a horrific Kirkcaldy crash which left a pensioner with life-changing injuries, a court has heard.

Susan Ness, 49, drove her silver Kia Sportage carelessly into 79-year-old Margaret Cranston as she stood by her car in the town’s Nicol Street on March 11 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pensioner was left trapped from the waist down under the front wheel of Ness’s car.

She was taken to hospital in Edinburgh with serious head and leg injuries, which still affect her to this day.

Librarian Ness appeared in court this week to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

She admitted failing to observe the woman and colliding with her and her parked car, causing her severe injury and permanent impairment.

‘The sun was blinding me’

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court Ness was driving south on Nicol Street at around 7.23am on March 11 and there was a low sun facing her.

Ms Cranston was out of her parked Kia Picanto car, which was on double yellow lines.

The fiscal depute said Ness did not see Ms Cranston or her car and collided with both, shunting the vehicle forward about a car-length.

“The accused immediately stopped her vehicle and alighted to find Ms Cranston trapped under the accused’s front nearside wheel from the waist down.

“Ms Cranston had suffered a head injury from falling after being struck and crushing injuries to her legs.”

Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy.
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

Local residents heard the collision and came out to help and call 999.

One resident spoke to Ness, who said: “I couldn’t see anything, the sun was blinding me.”

Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving treatment on Ms Cranston to prevent further blood loss and fire crews extracted her from under the car.

Ness also spoke to police at the scene and she also told them she had struggled to see the victim due to the low sun, although she had been spotted by her passenger.

The court heard Ness passed eyesight, drugs and alcohol tests.

Life-changing injuries

Ms Cranston was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary due to the severity of her injuries – including haemorrhages in various parts of the brain, skull fractures and a broken leg.

She underwent neurosurgery and surgery on one of her legs.

On April 18 this year Ms Cranston advised she is still recovering and her speech is affected when she gets tired.

Mobility in her left leg is especially affected, it is full of metal structures and pins and she constantly suffers pain.

She does physio and exercise every day.

The court heard Ms Cranston said she has no ill feeling towards the driver.

Sentencing for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner injured

Defence lawyer Dewar Spence said first offender Ness, of Munro Street, Kirkcaldy, who has driven for more than 30 years, apologises.

He said: “From the various statements given by police, particularly referring to the sun and its position at that particular time, this was unfortunately a situation everything came together at one time, resulting in what’s now been pled to.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “The Crown concede the sun was a major factor in you not seeing Ms Cranston.

“There are no other aggravating factors in the manner of your driving.

“You have accepted your responsibility from the moment emergency services arrived, if not before.

“This is a set of tragic circumstances for you but also and particularly, for Ms Cranston, who has suffered devastating life-changing injuries”.

Sheriff Williamson disqualified Ness from driving for 12 months and fined her £500.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

