Perth Beer Festival: What’s on, where and when as organisers count down to big weekend

Perth Beer Festival returns to the North Inch, with comedy, live bands, rugby 7s and fun for all the family. Oh and beer. Lots of beer.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Beer festival organisers holding glasses in front of marquee on North Inch park
Martin Campbell from sponsor Howden Insurance Brokers, organisers Natalie MacKinnon, Allan Brown and Carol Ann Rose , and Kieran MacLean from Howden (and also a first team player with Perthshire Rugby Club) at the Perth Beer Festival Marquee on the North Inch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Organisers are finalising arrangements for the Perth Beer Festival ahead of its triumphant return to the North Inch this Saturday.

The Perthshire Rugby fundraiser is now in its 11th year.

Participating breweries will include Inveralmond, Innis & Gunn, Arran, Bowland, Bradfield, Bellfield, Coach House, Fuzzy Duck, Deeply Vale, Kelburn, Stewart Brewing and Wily Fox.

And as well as a mouth-watering selection of craft ales and gins, visitors can expect rugby sevens, family friendly activities and a live music stage in the large, covered marquee.

So what’s on, where and when?

Perth Beer Festival organisers Natalie MacKinnon and Carol Ann Rose in festival t shirts holding a pint glass and a gin glass at the North Inch, Perth
Perth Beer Festival organisers Natalie MacKinnon and Carol Ann Rose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The festivities kick off with a Perth comedy night at the North Inch, headlined by Big’ Garry Little, on Friday.

The show starts at 8pm, but the bar opens at 6pm. Food will be on sale.

Tickets are £25, available via the Perth Beer Festival website and on the door.

All go on Saturday

Saturday is the big day for Perth Beer Festival.

A rugby sevens tournament, featuring men women and veterans teams from across Scotland starts at 10.30am.

The Perth Beer Festival and Craft Gin Bar opens at noon. More than 20 ales will be available for sampling alongside five small batch craft gins.

Large crowd drinking beer in marquee
Crowds in the marquee at last year’s Perth Beer Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There will also be activities for kids, and BBQ food.

Admission is free from noon-6pm.

The Big Bash Finale Party will go ahead on Saturday evening from 7pm, with dancing to Circus.

Tickets are £20 each, available on the website and at the token desk during the day.

Perthshire Rugby will benefit

Funds raised through Perth Beer Festival help Perthshire Rugby to deliver its year-round programme aimed at encouraging community participation in the game and in sport.

Organiser Allan Brown said the crew were forward to welcoming visitors back.

People playing rugby on North Inch, Perth
Perth Beer Festival is all about promoting rugby. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ll have a live music stage featuring great bands throughout the afternoon including our huge marquee,” he said.

“Families can relax and enjoy the range of family-friendly activities in our Perth Beer Festival licensed beer garden, including climbing wall and Rugby Nippers taster sessions.

“And a delicious selection of locally sourced BBQ food will be on sale throughout the
day.”

Local insurance firm Howden is the main sponsor of the event this year.

Conversation