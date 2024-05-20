Floral tributes laid outside Perth church as police confirm death of ‘popular’ priest not suspicious

Floral tributes have been laid outside a Perth church where a “very popular” priest was found dead.

Father Bogdan Palka’s body was discovered inside St Mary Magdalene’s Church, where he worked, on Saturday afternoon.

Police launched a probe into the death of the 60-year-old – initially treating it as unexplained – and sealed off the church on Glenearn Road.

They have since confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Bunches of flowers and candles have been placed at the entrance to the church in memory of Father Palka, who had worked in Perth for a decade.

One Glenearn Road resident told The Courier police descended on the church at around 2pm on Saturday.

She said: “It was very worrying to see so many police and a church is the last place you would expect to see taped off.

“I saw police officers going in and out of the church all of Saturday and Sunday.

Residents’ shock at ‘tragic’ death of Perth priest

“It’s tragic to hear the priest has died there.

“I don’t attend the church myself but my heart goes out to all those that do, as well as to the priest and those that knew him.”

Another resident said: “It’s just such sad news to hear that there has been a death at the church.

“People here were understandably very anxious to know what and how it had happened.

“For two days, it has looked very much like a potential crime scene.”

Reverend Krzysztof Jablonski, permanent Deacon at the church, said Father Palka’s death had left him “lost for words” and that he had been “very popular” with his congregation.

Father Palka moved to St Mary Magdalene’s from St John the Baptist Church in July 2022.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Glenearn Road, Perth at around 2.20pm on Saturday following the sudden death of a 60-year-old man.

“Inquiries have been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”