Floral tributes laid outside Perth church as police confirm death of ‘popular’ priest not suspicious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Floral tributes laid outside Perth church as police confirm death of ‘popular’ priest not suspicious

Father Bogdan Palka was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

By Chloe Burrell & Neil Henderson
Floral tributes have been laid outside St Mary Magdalene's Church after Father Bogdan Palka's death. Image: St Mary Magdalene's Church/Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Floral tributes have been laid outside St Mary Magdalene's Church after Father Bogdan Palka's death. Image: St Mary Magdalene's Church/Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Floral tributes have been laid outside a Perth church where a “very popular” priest was found dead.

Father Bogdan Palka’s body was discovered inside St Mary Magdalene’s Church, where he worked, on Saturday afternoon.

Police launched a probe into the death of the 60-year-old – initially treating it as unexplained – and sealed off the church on Glenearn Road.

They have since confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Perth on Saturday.
Police sealed off the church on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bunches of flowers and candles have been placed at the entrance to the church in memory of Father Palka, who had worked in Perth for a decade.

One Glenearn Road resident told The Courier police descended on the church at around 2pm on Saturday.

She said: “It was very worrying to see so many police and a church is the last place you would expect to see taped off.

“I saw police officers going in and out of the church all of Saturday and Sunday.

Residents’ shock at ‘tragic’ death of Perth priest

“It’s tragic to hear the priest has died there.

“I don’t attend the church myself but my heart goes out to all those that do, as well as to the priest and those that knew him.”

Another resident said: “It’s just such sad news to hear that there has been a death at the church.

“People here were understandably very anxious to know what and how it had happened.

“For two days, it has looked very much like a potential crime scene.”

Flowers and candles outside the church. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Reverend Krzysztof Jablonski, permanent Deacon at the church, said Father Palka’s death had left him “lost for words” and that he had been “very popular” with his congregation.

Father Palka moved to St Mary Magdalene’s from St John the Baptist Church in July 2022.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Glenearn Road, Perth at around 2.20pm on Saturday following the sudden death of a 60-year-old man.

“Inquiries have been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Jacky Glauda
French driver crashed into motorbike after drifting onto wrong side of Stirlingshire road
Perth Museum interior showing Stone of Destiny Experience
'Hard to fault' Perth Museum gets 5-star status from VisitScotland
2
Trains services have resumed between Dundee and Perth.
Train services resume between Dundee and Perth after 'emergency incident'
Father Bogdan Palka.
Man who died at Perth church named as Father Bogdan Palka
The fire at Friarton Depot in Perth.
Fire crews continue to tackle major blaze at Perth depot
Baijun Liu. Image: Facebook
Stirling student guilty of money laundering after probe into suspect bank transactions
Young people at pool table at Y Centre in Perth
£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition
Police officer stands guard at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Perth following sudden death of man.
Police seal off church after 'unexplained death' of man in Perth
Participants in the 5k fun run. Image: Marieke McBean
Best pictures from Aberfeldy fitness trail launch
The A822 in Perthshire.
Motorcyclist, 65, taken to hospital after serious crash on A822 in Perthshire

Conversation