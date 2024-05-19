Fire crews tackle major blaze in Perth

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a depot in the Friarton area of Perth.

The fire broke out at the Firarton depot, next to the recycling centre, at 12.13pm on Sunday.

Two Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances are currently on the scene, with another two on the way.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 12.13pm to a fire at the Friarton Depot in Perth.

“There are two crews on the scene and another two on their way.

“There is no further information at this moment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

