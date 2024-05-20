‘Hard to fault’ Perth Museum gets 5-star status from VisitScotland

The new Perth Museum is celebrating another milestone after it was awarded five stars by VisitScotland.

Tourism bosses said the £27 million attraction was “hard to fault”.

They applauded Perth Museum staff for their friendliness and hospitality.

And the venue was praised for its cleanliness, catering, retail, and overall visitor experience.

Stone, the Perth Museum café, was also awarded Taste Our Best status.

This is given to venues which provide and promote locally-sourced, high-quality food and drink.

It comes less than two months after the museum, featuring the Stone of Destiny, opened to great fanfare in the restored Perth City Hall.

Bosses say more than 50,000 visitors have passed through its doors already.

One VisitScotland chief said Perth Museum had “not only shone an international spotlight on the city but on Scotland as a whole”.

Museum award cements Perth and Kinross five-star status

In addition to the Stone of Destiny Experience, the museum is home to Perth and Kinross’s Recognised Collections of National Significance.

Standout items include the Carpow logboat and a cast of Georgina Ballantine’s record-breaking salmon landed at Caputh in 1922.

The museum opened to a slew of five-star reviews from critics on May 30.

It follows a £27m restoration of the former City Hall, led by Perth and Kinross Council.

It now joins the ranks of other five-star attractions locally, including Scone Palace, Stanley Mills and The Black Watch Castle and Museum.

Helen Smout, Chief Executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, the charity responsible for operating Perth Museum, said the whole team was “absolutely thrilled” by the VisitScotland accolade.

“This award is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by our visitor experience team in the museum and the staff in our café,” she said.

Museum impact extends beyond Perth

Caroline Warburton, Destination Development Director for VisitScotland said Perth Museum had already established itself as a “must-visit attraction”.

She added: “It is clear from the reviews and comments so far that Perth Museum has hit the mark.

“The Stone of Destiny may be the crowning jewel in the collection, but it is the entire experience, from the welcoming staff to the interpretation and presentation of the fascinating exhibits, that is making the museum such a success.”

And she said the museum’s impact was being felt far beyond Perth.

“The development of the museum has not only shone an international spotlight on the city but on Scotland as a whole,” she said.

Perth Museum and graphic design firm Tangent have also been shortlisted in three categories for this year’s Scottish Design Awards.

These are Design Excellence for the Perth Museum brand, best Civic Brand Identity, and best Campaign Design for the Unicorn exhibition.

Perth Museum is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm, with late opening to 7pm on Thursdays.

Admission to the museum and to view the Stone of Destiny is free.

Entry to the temporary exhibition, Unicorn, costs £10/£8 concession and is free for under 10s.