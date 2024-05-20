‘Hard to fault’ Perth Museum gets 5-star status from VisitScotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Hard to fault’ Perth Museum gets 5-star status from VisitScotland

More than 50,000 people have visited the £27m museum in the restored Perth City Hall

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum interior showing Stone of Destiny Experience
Perth Museum is celebrating the award of five stars from VisitScotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The new Perth Museum is celebrating another milestone after it was awarded five stars by VisitScotland.

Tourism bosses said the £27 million attraction was “hard to fault”.

They applauded Perth Museum staff for their friendliness and hospitality.

And the venue was praised for its cleanliness, catering, retail, and overall visitor experience.

Stone, the Perth Museum café, was also awarded Taste Our Best status.

This is given to venues which provide and promote locally-sourced, high-quality food and drink.

People walking past display cases in Perth Museum, with stag's head on wall
There’s more to Perth Museum than the Stone of Destiny. Image: VisitScotland

It comes less than two months after the museum, featuring the Stone of Destiny, opened to great fanfare in the restored Perth City Hall.

Bosses say more than 50,000 visitors have passed through its doors already.

One VisitScotland chief said Perth Museum had “not only shone an international spotlight on the city but on Scotland as a whole”.

Museum award cements Perth and Kinross five-star status

In addition to the Stone of Destiny Experience, the museum is home to Perth and Kinross’s Recognised Collections of National Significance.

Standout items include the Carpow logboat and a cast of Georgina Ballantine’s record-breaking salmon landed at Caputh in 1922.

Carpow logboat on ground floor of Perth Museum with Stone of Destiny experience behind
The Carpow logboat in Perth Museum. Image: VisitScotland.

The museum opened to a slew of five-star reviews from critics on May 30.

It follows a £27m restoration of the former City Hall, led by Perth and Kinross Council.

It now joins the ranks of other five-star attractions locally, including Scone Palace, Stanley Mills and The Black Watch Castle and Museum.

Stanley Mills, showing large five storey mill building with lade in front
Stanley Mills. Image: DC Thomson.

Helen Smout, Chief Executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, the charity responsible for operating Perth Museum, said the whole team was “absolutely thrilled” by the VisitScotland accolade.

“This award is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by our visitor experience team in the museum and the staff in our café,” she said.

Museum impact extends beyond Perth

Caroline Warburton, Destination Development Director for VisitScotland said Perth Museum had already established itself as a “must-visit attraction”.

She added: “It is clear from the reviews and comments so far that Perth Museum has hit the mark.

“The Stone of Destiny may be the crowning jewel in the collection, but it is the entire experience, from the welcoming staff to the interpretation and presentation of the fascinating exhibits, that is making the museum such a success.”

interior of Stone cafe, inside Perth Museum
Stone, the new cafe inside Perth museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And she said the museum’s impact was being felt far beyond Perth.

“The development of the museum has not only shone an international spotlight on the city but on Scotland as a whole,” she said.

Perth Museum and graphic design firm Tangent have also been shortlisted in three categories for this year’s Scottish Design Awards.

Unicorn exhibition displays
The temporary Unicorn exhibition has been a hit with visitors to Perth Museum. Image: VisitScotland.

These are Design Excellence for the Perth Museum brand, best Civic Brand Identity, and best Campaign Design for the Unicorn exhibition.

Perth Museum is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm, with late opening to 7pm on Thursdays.

Admission to the museum and to view the Stone of Destiny is free.

Entry to the temporary exhibition, Unicorn, costs £10/£8 concession and is free for under 10s.

More from Perth & Kinross

Trains services have resumed between Dundee and Perth.
Train services resume between Dundee and Perth after emergency incident
Father Bogdan Palka.
Man who died at Perth church named as Father Bogdan Palka
The fire at Friarton Depot in Perth.
Fire crews continue to tackle major blaze at Perth depot
Baijun Liu. Image: Facebook
Stirling student guilty of money laundering after probe into suspect bank transactions
Young people at pool table at Y Centre in Perth
£6m Perth youth centre opens after historic church escapes demolition
Police officer stands guard at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Perth following sudden death of man.
Police seal off church after 'unexplained death' of man in Perth
Participants in the 5k fun run. Image: Marieke McBean
Best pictures from Aberfeldy fitness trail launch
The A822 in Perthshire.
Motorcyclist, 65, taken to hospital after serious crash on A822 in Perthshire
Henry Mabbott
Sledgehammer-wielding Perthshire man challenged teens to fight
Tim Hardie in blue apron standing next to Tufted Duck sandwich board
Perthshire antique centre tearoom closing in change of management

Conversation