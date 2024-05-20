Hundreds sign petition against Balmullo quarry expansion as community issues rallying call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds sign petition against Balmullo quarry expansion as community issues rallying call

Campaigners fear the loss of popular walking and cycling routes as well as animal habitats.

By Claire Warrender
Balmullo residents at the top of Lucklawhill, much of which will be lost of the quarry extends.
A petition against plans to double the size of a Fife quarry has topped 900 signatures.

And now Balmullo residents are issuing a rallying call to other communities to help them fight the proposals they fear could change their skyline forever.

They say half of Lucklaw Hill would disappear entirely.

And this would mean the loss of popular walking and cycling routes as well as animal habitats.

Locals are calling on as many people as possible to attend a public meeting next week to discuss the way forward.

And they warn: “If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.”

‘Horrors of living next to a quarry’

Breedon Quarry has applied to extend its works by another 20 years and expand by 12 acres.

This will allow workers to remove a further three million tonnes of aggregates for the UK construction industry.

The company says its plans would “ensure supply of aggregate to the market and the continuation of employment”.

Campaigners fear the Balmullor quarry plans will mean the loss of part of Lucklawhill.
However, campaign spokeswoman Sally Northcott said: “People in the village already have to deal with the horrors of living next to a quarry.

“But the area they want to expand into has the only little corner of heathland in Fife.

“That will be destroyed, along with protected species.

Map showing the area affected by the Balmullo quarry plans
“Meanwhile, the blasting will disturb residents, affect the local hydrology and have physical impacts on the houses nearest the site.

“We’ve tapped into some pretty amazing expertise in the village but we need people from far and wide to help us.”

Balmullo quarry open meeting will invite questions and ideas

Two public consultations on the Balmullo quarry expansion run by the operator failed to quell fears.

And more than a third of the 1,400-strong population has joined a Save Lucklawhill Facebook page.

Campaigners have also created a website which outlines the Breedon proposals in detail.

Lucklawhill is well-used by cyclists and walkers.

Dr Northcott adds: “Balmullo residents generally are very reserved, quiet people but they feel very strongly.

“The general view here is definitely very much against it and we’re doing our best.”

Their open meeting will provide updates on the campaign’s progress.

And it will allow time for questions, discussion and ideas.

It takes place in Burnside Hall, Balmullo, on May 29 at 7.30pm.

Those interested can also sign the petition.

