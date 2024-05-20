Hundreds sign petition against Balmullo quarry expansion as community issues rallying call

A petition against plans to double the size of a Fife quarry has topped 900 signatures.

And now Balmullo residents are issuing a rallying call to other communities to help them fight the proposals they fear could change their skyline forever.

They say half of Lucklaw Hill would disappear entirely.

And this would mean the loss of popular walking and cycling routes as well as animal habitats.

Locals are calling on as many people as possible to attend a public meeting next week to discuss the way forward.

And they warn: “If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.”

‘Horrors of living next to a quarry’

Breedon Quarry has applied to extend its works by another 20 years and expand by 12 acres.

This will allow workers to remove a further three million tonnes of aggregates for the UK construction industry.

The company says its plans would “ensure supply of aggregate to the market and the continuation of employment”.

However, campaign spokeswoman Sally Northcott said: “People in the village already have to deal with the horrors of living next to a quarry.

“But the area they want to expand into has the only little corner of heathland in Fife.

“That will be destroyed, along with protected species.

“Meanwhile, the blasting will disturb residents, affect the local hydrology and have physical impacts on the houses nearest the site.

“We’ve tapped into some pretty amazing expertise in the village but we need people from far and wide to help us.”

Balmullo quarry open meeting will invite questions and ideas

Two public consultations on the Balmullo quarry expansion run by the operator failed to quell fears.

And more than a third of the 1,400-strong population has joined a Save Lucklawhill Facebook page.

Campaigners have also created a website which outlines the Breedon proposals in detail.

Dr Northcott adds: “Balmullo residents generally are very reserved, quiet people but they feel very strongly.

“The general view here is definitely very much against it and we’re doing our best.”

Their open meeting will provide updates on the campaign’s progress.

And it will allow time for questions, discussion and ideas.

It takes place in Burnside Hall, Balmullo, on May 29 at 7.30pm.

Those interested can also sign the petition.