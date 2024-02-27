Fears Balmullo quarry extension plan will change skyline and damage homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fears Balmullo quarry extension plan will change skyline and damage homes

Breedon plans to increase the size of its works to extract a further three million tonnes of aggregate.

By Claire Warrender
Campaigners fear the Balmullor quarry plans will mean the loss of part of Lucklawhill.
Campaigners fear the loss of part of Lucklawhill. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fife villagers have joined forces against a planned quarry extension that would change the skyline and potentially affect their homes.

Alarmed Balmullo residents say half of the top of Lucklawhill will disappear if nearby Breedon Quarry increases in size.

And they fear even more houses will be affected by vibrations, noise and dust from regular blasting.

Balmullo residents at the top of Lucklawhill, much of which will be lost of the quarry extension is approved.
Balmullo residents at the top of Lucklawhill, much of which will be lost if the quarry extension is approved. Image: Supplied by Sally Northcott.

Breedon has lodged a notice with Fife Council, announcing its intention to extend its works by up to 12 acres.

This will allow workers to extract another three million tonnes of aggregate for the UK construction industry.

The company say it would “ensure supply of aggregate to market and the continuation of employment”.

But according to locals, it would also mean the loss of popular walking and cycling tracks, as well as animal habitats.

More than 400 people have now joined a Save Lucklawhill Facebook page, set up to stop the proposal in its tracks.

Balmullo quarry extension concerns range from blasting to loss of habitats

Balmullo resident Sally Northcott described the plan as dramatic but said it had not been widely publicised.

“There was no real public communication,” she said.

“A small group of residents found out from the community council and immediately started to alert local people.”

Map showing the area affected by the Balmullo quarry extension
The orange hatched area shows the area that will be affected by the Balmullor quarry extension.

Dr Northcott and an army of campaigners have posted fliers through every door in the village to inform them of the proposal.

“A lot of people are speaking out against this for a whole range of reasons.

“Our concerns range from blasting through to the destruction of habitats and loss of amenity.

“It’s a very rare viewpoint in Fife that’s very accessible but they’re talking about removing half of the top of the hill.”

‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’

Dr Northcott says Balmullo already suffers effects from the quarry.

“If you live in the village you get plastered with dust, there’s a noise issue and an issue with acoustic blast,” she said.

“I live on the hill where seismic blast is a major issue and has damaged people’s houses.

Balmullo residents fear the impact of the quarry extension plans.
Balmullo residents with the quarry behind them. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“If they remove part of Lucklawhill, that’s dramatic and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

“It’s a local wildlife conservation area, it’s also rare heathland and adjacent to ancient woodland.”

Breedon hosted a public consultation event in Balmullo last week and a second one is planned for March 20.

And a detailed planning application will be submitted before the end of the year.

How to find out more about the Balmullo quarry plans

However, residents fear the planning system is stacked against them.

“All of our councillors in north east Fife are on the planning committee,” said Dr Northcott.

“This means none of them can talk about the application until after decision is made.

“That just isn’t democracy and it’s a huge concern to us – where is our representation at local government level?”

The March 20 consultation takes place from 4pm to 8pm in Burnside Hall, Balmullo.

Breedon says feedback from locals who attend will be used in the development of the planning application.

People can also find out more about the Balmullo quarry extension and fill in a feedback form online.

And they can lodge a formal objection once the detailed plans are submitted.

More from Fife

Ambulances queued outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Concern new Fife ambulance guidance 'suggests care home residents' lives are expendable'
Peacock Hamish had been missing for three days. Image: Peacocks in Pitterncrieff Park/Facebook
Missing Dunfermline peacock found trapped under fence
Queen Margaret Drive, Glenrothes.
Man, 36, needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries after Glenrothes assault
Overton Mains in Kirkcaldy.
Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Kirkcaldy fire
Margaret and Councillor Tom Adams inspect the damage at her Buckhaven home
71-year-old Fife woman's home flooded with 900 litres of water
Woman arrested after Standing Stane Road crash in Fife.
Woman arrested after late-night crash on Fife road
A police officer.
Missing Methil man found safe and well
Erick Fragnito.
Pizza chef stole PlayStation 4 from Dunfermline man's home out of 'revenge'
Police outside the Fife park.
Man's death in Fife park 'not suspicious' as next of kin informed
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees
'Dodgy developer' claim as Fife Council prepares to chop down Methil trees ahead of…
3

Conversation