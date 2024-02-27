Fears Balmullo quarry extension plan will change skyline and damage homes

Fife villagers have joined forces against a planned quarry extension that would change the skyline and potentially affect their homes.

Alarmed Balmullo residents say half of the top of Lucklawhill will disappear if nearby Breedon Quarry increases in size.

And they fear even more houses will be affected by vibrations, noise and dust from regular blasting.

Breedon has lodged a notice with Fife Council, announcing its intention to extend its works by up to 12 acres.

This will allow workers to extract another three million tonnes of aggregate for the UK construction industry.

The company say it would “ensure supply of aggregate to market and the continuation of employment”.

But according to locals, it would also mean the loss of popular walking and cycling tracks, as well as animal habitats.

More than 400 people have now joined a Save Lucklawhill Facebook page, set up to stop the proposal in its tracks.

Balmullo quarry extension concerns range from blasting to loss of habitats

Balmullo resident Sally Northcott described the plan as dramatic but said it had not been widely publicised.

“There was no real public communication,” she said.

“A small group of residents found out from the community council and immediately started to alert local people.”

Dr Northcott and an army of campaigners have posted fliers through every door in the village to inform them of the proposal.

“A lot of people are speaking out against this for a whole range of reasons.

“Our concerns range from blasting through to the destruction of habitats and loss of amenity.

“It’s a very rare viewpoint in Fife that’s very accessible but they’re talking about removing half of the top of the hill.”

‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’

Dr Northcott says Balmullo already suffers effects from the quarry.

“If you live in the village you get plastered with dust, there’s a noise issue and an issue with acoustic blast,” she said.

“I live on the hill where seismic blast is a major issue and has damaged people’s houses.

“If they remove part of Lucklawhill, that’s dramatic and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

“It’s a local wildlife conservation area, it’s also rare heathland and adjacent to ancient woodland.”

Breedon hosted a public consultation event in Balmullo last week and a second one is planned for March 20.

And a detailed planning application will be submitted before the end of the year.

How to find out more about the Balmullo quarry plans

However, residents fear the planning system is stacked against them.

“All of our councillors in north east Fife are on the planning committee,” said Dr Northcott.

“This means none of them can talk about the application until after decision is made.

“That just isn’t democracy and it’s a huge concern to us – where is our representation at local government level?”

The March 20 consultation takes place from 4pm to 8pm in Burnside Hall, Balmullo.

Breedon says feedback from locals who attend will be used in the development of the planning application.

People can also find out more about the Balmullo quarry extension and fill in a feedback form online.

And they can lodge a formal objection once the detailed plans are submitted.