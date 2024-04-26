Kinghorn Harbour slipway in line for £17,000 of repairs amid public safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kinghorn Harbour slipway in line for £17,000 of repairs amid public safety fears

Access to the beach has been restricted since November.

By Claire Warrender
The slipway at Kinghorn harbour was damaged and needs repairs
The damaged slipway at Kinghorn Harbour. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

Repairs to Kinghorn’s storm-damaged harbour slipway will be completed next month.

Access to the beach and sailing club has been restricted since the area was battered by Storm Ciaran in November.

Kinghorn harbour slipway
Kinghorn harbour slipway where repairs are to be carried out. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

And Fife Council warns failing to carry out repairs will result in a public safety risk.

Meanwhile, serious damage to the coastal wall in St James Place has already been repaired amid fears it could collapse.

Fife Council’s head of neighbourhoods, Paul Vaughan, said that would have prevented access to the lifeboat station and placed homes at risk of coastal erosion.

He says repairs to the slipway are now also needed.

“Failure to undertake the repairs to the slipway places a risk to public safety, as well as restricting access to the sailing club and public,” he said.

Cost of repairs at Kinghorn harbour

The full cost of repairs comes in at almost £24,000.

And councillors are being for permission to use Common Good funding to pay for them.

Mr Vaughan says the £6,433 cost to fix the wall included masonry repairs, repointing and concrete works.

The wall at Kinghorn harbour where repairs have already been done
Damage to the wall near Kinghorn harbour where repairs have been carried out. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Stone steps to the beach were also fixed.

Meanwhile, the slipway repairs are likely to come in at £17,508.

The council manager says: “The beach provides amenity use for local residents and tourists alike.

“The sight of coastal damage will present a less than welcoming view of the area and could have consequential effects on the local economy.”

If the spend is approved, the slipway repairs should be complete by May 31.

Storm Ciaran hit Fife and Tayside

Kinghorn was one of 27 Fife locations impacted by Storm Ciaran on November 1 and 2.

It came hard on the heels of Storm Babet and tidal surges.

And it brought a further two days of heavy rain and strong winds to the kingdom.

Roads were closed and trains disrupted throughout Fife and Tayside as a result.





