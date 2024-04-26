Kinghorn Harbour slipway in line for £17,000 of repairs amid public safety fears

Repairs to Kinghorn’s storm-damaged harbour slipway will be completed next month.

Access to the beach and sailing club has been restricted since the area was battered by Storm Ciaran in November.

And Fife Council warns failing to carry out repairs will result in a public safety risk.

Meanwhile, serious damage to the coastal wall in St James Place has already been repaired amid fears it could collapse.

Fife Council’s head of neighbourhoods, Paul Vaughan, said that would have prevented access to the lifeboat station and placed homes at risk of coastal erosion.

He says repairs to the slipway are now also needed.

“Failure to undertake the repairs to the slipway places a risk to public safety, as well as restricting access to the sailing club and public,” he said.

Cost of repairs at Kinghorn harbour

The full cost of repairs comes in at almost £24,000.

And councillors are being for permission to use Common Good funding to pay for them.

Mr Vaughan says the £6,433 cost to fix the wall included masonry repairs, repointing and concrete works.

Stone steps to the beach were also fixed.

Meanwhile, the slipway repairs are likely to come in at £17,508.

The council manager says: “The beach provides amenity use for local residents and tourists alike.

“The sight of coastal damage will present a less than welcoming view of the area and could have consequential effects on the local economy.”

If the spend is approved, the slipway repairs should be complete by May 31.

Storm Ciaran hit Fife and Tayside

Kinghorn was one of 27 Fife locations impacted by Storm Ciaran on November 1 and 2.

It came hard on the heels of Storm Babet and tidal surges.

And it brought a further two days of heavy rain and strong winds to the kingdom.

Roads were closed and trains disrupted throughout Fife and Tayside as a result.