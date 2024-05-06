Raith Manor Care Home says thank you to all who helped in their hour of need

Sometimes it is the most unlikely of situations that make you really appreciate the people around you. And when Raith Manor Care Home sought emergency support when the building went on fire last November, it discovered just how amazing the community around it is.

After five months, the residents and staff and Raith Manor Care Home, owned by Abbotsford Care Homes, have recently been able to return to the building after an extensive programme of repairs following the fire. Delighted to be home, the staff and residents wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped them through such a trying time.

Not only that, the care home will also be hosting a party on June 1 to which everyone is invited. We spoke to care home manager Emma Bonellie to find out more.

Although well prepared for an emergency like a fire, it is safe to safe to say manager Emma hoped her staff would never have to deal with such a situation. However, when they did, Emma says she couldn’t be more proud of how her team reacted.

“I’m very proud of my staff”

Talking us through what happened the day of the fire, she said: “It was the November 22 when we had the fire in the home. It was the back of 11am when the fire alarm went off. Thankfully everyone is well trained in what to do when that happens.

“It was identified quickly that it was in one of the bathrooms on the top floor, and it was a case of evacuation.

“I’m very proud of my staff who managed to get all 60 residents out. Nobody was hurt and everyone was safe. We all went to the church round the corner as that’s our place of safety. We’ve had that in place since we opened in 2015 and you hope you never use it, but it came in very handy!”

Emma continued: “When the actual fire happened, I phoned the head office. All I said was ‘fire at Raith’ and put the phone down. Before I knew it everyone from head office was here, our senior management team, our maintenance team, everyone was all-hands-on-deck. Even mangers from our other homes came to help out – that’s the benefit of WhatsApp, news travels fast!”

A wonderful show of community spirit

However, help came quickly from out with the company too. Emma explained: “Everybody was remarkable. The Heath and Social Care Partnership helped, the Care Inspectorate were there, also families and friends came to help too. So many people came to help us. The community spirit was unbelievable.

“The social work department helped us by finding out where available beds were. They even helped us by taking people in cars to places too. Local taxi companies all helped with lifts on the day too. And David’s Kitchen round the corner from us helped with getting water, tea, coffee and sandwiches for everyone as well.”

Of course, much of the focus was on supporting and reassuring residents, and staff and family members played a crucial role in this. “The residents adapted well,” said Emma, “most were aware what was going on. The staff stayed with them, so when they went to other care homes our staff were there to make sure they were settled in.

“The families of our residents were great too,” continues Emma. “They came and sat with their loved ones and helped us hand over to the other homes as well. It really was all great teamwork.”

Everyone is invited to the celebration!

However, the staff and residents are enjoying being back home and looking to the future. Emma told us: “We are near enough all home now. We are enjoying the lovely new decoration and the new furniture.

“The residents are commenting on how lovely it is in the home on their return. A few have even expressed that they enjoyed their holiday but are glad to be home!”

To thank everyone involved in helping them on the day of the fire and after, Raith Manor Care Home is holding a special party, and everyone is welcome. “We want to thank everybody,” said Emma, “so we are having a welcome home party on the June 1, 2pm until 4pm. There will be a tombola, raffles, bouncy castle, face paints and lots more.”

Emma ended by saying: “We want to welcome everyone from the community to come and join us to celebrate. We like a good party here!”

Abbotsford Care Homes and Raith Manor Care Home would like to extend thanks to:

All Abbotsford care staff from Raith Manor and other supporting homes

NHS Fife and HSPC Care Home Liaison Team

Fife Fire Rescue Service

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership

Lomond Medical practice

Leslie Medical Practice

Marcus Keaveney, Fife Cluster ANP Coastal Cabs

Lynne Kyle, unit manager, Lindsay House

Carol Hands, care home liaison nurse

Nicola Taylor, primary care manager

John Park, regional director, Belsize Care Concern

Susan MacDonald, regional support manager, Belsize Care Concern

Tabatha Jacome, home manager, Dalgety Bay Care Home, Belsize Care Concern

Liam Duncan, home manager, Henderson House, Belsize Care Concern

Elaine Berry, home manager, Earlsferry, Belsize Care Concern

Abbotsford Raith Manor Care Home is located at 1 Sunny Braes Court, Kirkcaldy KY2 5ES.