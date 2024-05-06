Raith Manor Care Home says thank you to all who helped in their hour of need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Manor Care Home says thank you to all who helped in their hour of need

The Kirkcaldy care home is celebrating the community who helped them when a fire took hold in the building with a welcome home party that’s open to all!

Raith Manor Care Home
Raith Manor Care Home will be hosting a party to thank the community for their support.

Sometimes it is the most unlikely of situations that make you really appreciate the people around you. And when Raith Manor Care Home sought emergency support when the building went on fire last November, it discovered just how amazing the community around it is.

After five months, the residents and staff and Raith Manor Care Home, owned by Abbotsford Care Homes, have recently been able to return to the building after an extensive programme of repairs following the fire. Delighted to be home, the staff and residents wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped them through such a trying time.

Not only that, the care home will also be hosting a party on June 1 to which everyone is invited. We spoke to care home manager Emma Bonellie to find out more.

Although well prepared for an emergency like a fire, it is safe to safe to say manager Emma hoped her staff would never have to deal with such a situation. However, when they did, Emma says she couldn’t be more proud of how her team reacted.

“I’m very proud of my staff”

Talking us through what happened the day of the fire, she said: “It was the November 22 when we had the fire in the home. It was the back of 11am when the fire alarm went off. Thankfully everyone is well trained in what to do when that happens.

“It was identified quickly that it was in one of the bathrooms on the top floor, and it was a case of evacuation.

“I’m very proud of my staff who managed to get all 60 residents out. Nobody was hurt and everyone was safe. We all went to the church round the corner as that’s our place of safety. We’ve had that in place since we opened in 2015 and you hope you never use it, but it came in very handy!”

Staff and residents are glad to be settling back into Raith Manor.

Emma continued: “When the actual fire happened, I phoned the head office. All I said was ‘fire at Raith’ and put the phone down. Before I knew it everyone from head office was here, our senior management team, our maintenance team, everyone was all-hands-on-deck. Even mangers from our other homes came to help out – that’s the benefit of WhatsApp, news travels fast!”

A wonderful show of community spirit

However, help came quickly from out with the company too. Emma explained: “Everybody was remarkable. The Heath and Social Care Partnership helped, the Care Inspectorate were there, also families and friends came to help too. So many people came to help us. The community spirit was unbelievable.

“The social work department helped us by finding out where available beds were. They even helped us by taking people in cars to places too. Local taxi companies all helped with lifts on the day too. And David’s Kitchen round the corner from us helped with getting water, tea, coffee and sandwiches for everyone as well.”

Of course, much of the focus was on supporting and reassuring residents, and staff and family members played a crucial role in this. “The residents adapted well,” said Emma, “most were aware what was going on. The staff stayed with them, so when they went to other care homes our staff were there to make sure they were settled in.

“The families of our residents were great too,” continues Emma. “They came and sat with their loved ones and helped us hand over to the other homes as well. It really was all great teamwork.”

The care home now has a fresh new interiors and furniture.

Everyone is invited to the celebration!

However, the staff and residents are enjoying being back home and looking to the future. Emma told us: “We are near enough all home now. We are enjoying the lovely new decoration and the new furniture.

“The residents are commenting on how lovely it is in the home on their return. A few have even expressed that they enjoyed their holiday but are glad to be home!”

To thank everyone involved in helping them on the day of the fire and after, Raith Manor Care Home is holding a special party, and everyone is welcome. “We want to thank everybody,” said Emma, “so we are having a welcome home party on the June 1, 2pm until 4pm. There will be a tombola, raffles, bouncy castle, face paints and lots more.”

Emma ended by saying: “We want to welcome everyone from the community to come and join us to celebrate. We like a good party here!”

Abbotsford Care Homes and Raith Manor Care Home would like to extend thanks to:

All Abbotsford care staff from Raith Manor and other supporting homes
NHS Fife and HSPC Care Home Liaison Team
Fife Fire Rescue Service
Fife Health and Social Care Partnership
Lomond Medical practice
Leslie Medical Practice
Marcus Keaveney, Fife Cluster ANP Coastal Cabs
Lynne Kyle, unit manager, Lindsay House
Carol Hands, care home liaison nurse
Nicola Taylor, primary care manager
John Park, regional director, Belsize Care Concern
Susan MacDonald, regional support manager, Belsize Care Concern
Tabatha Jacome, home manager, Dalgety Bay Care Home, Belsize Care Concern
Liam Duncan, home manager, Henderson House, Belsize Care Concern
Elaine Berry, home manager, Earlsferry, Belsize Care Concern

Abbotsford Raith Manor Care Home is located at 1 Sunny Braes Court, Kirkcaldy KY2 5ES.

